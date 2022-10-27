Alvin Kamara Trades: Will Saints Send The Star Running Back To The Philadelphia Eagles?

The New Orleans Saints have had a terrible start to the 2022-23 season. With the trade window closing soon, will they trade their star Running Back Alvin Kamara in a quest to rebuild the squad?

The New Orleans Saints have had a disappointing season thus far. After a close win against the Falcons in their season-opener, they have struggled to find ways to win games.

After 7 games into the season, the Eagles have won just 2 and lost as many as 5 games. Their stars haven’t fired and luck hasn’t favored them either. With the trade deadline approaching quickly, they might look to make some trades in order to figure out better combinations.

One man whose name has been mentioned in several trade rumor reports is that of Running Back Alvin Kamara. Reportedly, Eagles tried to rope in Christian McCaffrey but the 49ers were able to take him away.

This shows that the Eagles are definitely looking for a Running Back and as per reports, they are in talks with the 5-time Pro Bowler Kamara.

BREAKING: After making an attempt to trade for star RB Christian McCaffrey the #Eagles have had talks for 5x Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara, per league source. And still actively remain involved in his market. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 26, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles Are Reportedly Interested In Roping Alvin Kamara Into Their Unit

As per Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer, the Eagles were ready to give up a third or fourth round pick for McCaffrey but the 49ers made a much more lucrative offer to the Panthers.

As it turns out, now the Eagles are apparently looking to go after Kamara in order to strengthen their squad. If the Saints actually go through with the trade, they would eye at least a first round pick or a bunch of mid-rounders in return.

Several #NFL teams have checked on #Saints RB Alvin Kamara including the #Eagles. #FlyEaglesFly #NFLRumors #NFLTwitter The Eagles offered a 3rd rd pick for Christian McCaffrey per Sports Illustrated. Howie Roseman might not be done, the team still has a slew of picks. pic.twitter.com/JdCi4I3mNL — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 27, 2022

Moreover, the team that gets Kamara would have to pay him $632,500 this year and around $9.4 million next year. It is unlikely that the Saints will look to rope in experienced players who can make a difference in high-pressure playoff games.

The 2-5 start might compel them to make trades while keeping the team’s distant future in mind. Lately, Kamara has expressed his displeasure with the way his team has played.

After the loss against the Cardinals, he claimed that the players need to hold themselves accountable for their lackluster show and improve their gameplay with immediate effect.

It will be interesting to see where Kamara ends up, in case he is traded by the Saints.

