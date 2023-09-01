“Always Looked Up To You”: Tom Brady Once Poured His Heart Out on Former Arch Rival Peyton Manning

While talking about the greatest rivalries in football, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are certainly the front runners of the conversation. The QB duo made an entire generation crazy for the sport. But despite their intense competitiveness, they both share utmost respect for each other which was evident when they met months after Brady’s official retirement from the sport.

In an old video produced by Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady came together for a candid conversation looking back at the stage that they shared for 15 years. During that chat, Tom Brady was very vocal about his respect and admiration for the two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

Tom Brady Always Looked Up To Peyton Manning

Tom Brady received an early taste of squaring up against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In 2001, Brady started as the backup quarterback to Drew Bledsoe for the New England Patriots. However, an injury to Bledsoe paved the way for Brady to have his first career start, which came in Week 3 against Peyton Manning’s Colts.

Reminiscing his initial memories of his first-ever start, Brady spoke about how he felt talking with Manning for the first time. The recently retired quarterback reiterated how Manning introduced himself by saying his full name, and the fact that it meant a lot to Brady at the time. During their conversation, Brady also revealed how special it was for him to interact with Manning, who was one of ‘the’ NFL quarterbacks he looked up to for inspiration.

“I remember running out there on the field, you came up right to me, you say ‘Hey Tom, Peyton Manning.’ I was like no s**t. But at the same time, it meant a lot to me. You know, I’d always looked up to you because you’re older than me. You’re still older, but I always looked up to you because you were the standard that everyone wanted to achieve. So look, I still remember that to this day,” Brady said about his first-ever interaction with Manning on the gridiron.

Manning’s seniority in terms of age, meant that he had already established himself as a great quarterback by the time Brady got a chance to play for the Patriots regularly. Co-incidentally, Brady proved his mettle as a quarterback that season itself, by winning the Super Bowl for his team.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady’s Interaction Attracts Praise from NFL Fans

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are among the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has had in the tournament’s history. The dynamic duo have a whopping nine Super Bowl titles in total. During their playing days, they were incredibly competitive and their unfathomable spirit created a huge rivalry between the two.

Brady and Manning seemed to bring the best out of each other whenever they faced off, making for a sensational spectacle for the fans. Their rivalry on the gridiron came to an end with Manning’s retirement in 2016, but NFL fans have still not forgotten about those golden days.

The video featuring Brady and Manning released by Omaha Productions drew beaming reactions from the fans with a certain @patriot4christ204 commenting, “Football just isn’t the same without these two. They are gentlemen amongst men!” Another user named jasonme3557 wrote, “Two legends among greatness.” These reactions speak volumes of what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning meant to the NFL and the legacy they created during their playing days.