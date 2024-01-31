Why Did Travis Kelce Wear All Black Before the Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Game?

Travis Kelce appeared on the Pat McAfee show last night. He was his ever candid and witty self, sharing behind the scenes secrets from the victorious outing he had with the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. Before the game, tensions were high and the aggression was apparent. Travis Kelce was in seen in an all-black attire that took twitter by a storm. Nothing less is expected from one of GQ Most Stylish Football Players, who’s also dating Taylor Swift. But now he reveals why he chose to go that fashion route.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarkAGunnels/status/1751363201282019705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to Travis Kelce, he wore all black to the AFC Championship game because teammate Chris Jones announced to the that they’d wear all black to show how serious they were about the game. When talking about the Justin Tucker incident pre game,

Advertisement

Kelce said “I think that mentality of going in there and not messing around and taking the fight to them because of how physical they can be.” According to him that was supposed to set the tone for the night. The Chiefs were not in a mood to joke around.

At this point, McAffe inquires, “Did you wear the all black on purpose too?” And Travis Kelce profusely nods, saying, “Chris Jones made sure to make sure ‘you tell everybody that we’ll wear all black this week. We’re going in there. We’re gonna hit the bank like Chiefsoholic baby!“

Travis Kelce revealed that right from Coach Andy Reid, the need for having an offensive mindset was crucial. For a team as physical as the Ravens, in their home, it will not be an easy road to the Super Bowl. But with the correct mindset, and their immense experience performing at the biggest stages, they proved why they are a dynasty.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce and Chiefs’ Preparation for the AFC Championship Game

Although, the preparation was well thought out. The active NFL legend, Kelce, talked about how teams like the Ravens try to strong arm you and try to act like the alpha males, even giving a little extra after the play to show their dominance. And in order to get back at these teams you have to exert your own dominance. The tight end said, “you’ve gotta punch them in the mouth…. Sometimes you just gotta show them that you’re not gonna back down.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LavenderKelce/status/1751719214660866474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobbybaltim0re/status/1751727938578313573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That was the plan going into the game, and the Chiefs executed it well. From here on out, there challenge remains a known one. In 2019, Patrick Mahomes went to Disneyland after coming back from a 10 point deficit against this very 49ers team. And most of Vegas thus favours Kelce, Mahomes and Coach Reid to get it done. But the 49ers do have one difference from 5 years ago. And his name is Brock Purdy. So, will Mahomes have a back to back season