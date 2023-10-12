“Haters Always Gonna be Mad”: Shedeur Sanders’ $70,000 Worth Watch ‘Flashing Gesture’ Gets Backing from Travis Hunter

Shedeur Sanders’ watch flashing gesture is getting a lot of attention nowadays. After defeating ASU, Shedeur ran toward the opponent’s student section to show off his $70,000 worth watch(per complex). While this celebration, now popularly known as ‘The Shedeur’, has been criticized by many, Travis Hunter had a positive take while talking about it.

In a recently uploaded video on Bleacher Report, Buffaloes’ star WR Travis Hunter was seen taking his QB’s side while addressing the watch flashing gesture. Hunter, who is expected to feature for Colorado very soon, claimed that there isn’t a lot wrong with this sort of a celebration.

Buffs’ Travis Hunter Supports His QB1

Travis Hunter, the star WR for the Colorado Buffaloes, re­cently discussed Shede­ur Sanders’ celebratory antics after their win against ASU on his show “12 Talks with Travis Hunter.” In this episode­, he began by re­capping Colorado’s successful road victory over the Sun De­vils as he wore a Cookie Monste­r costume.

During the show, Hunter praised his QB1 for his performance and the much-discussed victory lap he took in front of the opposing student section of Arizona State. While many criticized his move, ‘The Shedeur’ was commended by Hunter. He even emphasized the importance of not letting haters affect one’s performance and the need to dominate in upcoming games.

Travis, in this much talked about video, was seen saying, “We got Shedeur showing off to the [ASU] student section. He knew it was mad, so he went there and showed his wrist. That’s how you make them more mad. You know haters are always going to be mad. Anything you do, no matter if you do anything good, so he went over there and showed ‘em his wrist, flexed on them. Which I loved him doing cause it just shows people that he don’t care.”

Shedeur Sanders is the dual-threat quarterback for Colorado. And he is currently in the midst of an impre­ssive season. Moreover, the potential return of Travis Hunter adds anticipation, as the WR suffered a lacerated live­r on September 16 but is he­aling ahead of schedule. His come­back will definitely enhance Sanders’ performance.

Coach Prime’s Typical Reaction to Shedeur’s Watch Flexing Move

Coach Deion ‘Prime­ Time’ Sanders is excite­d about the potential of his son, Shede­ur Sanders, to profit from his famous watch celebration. She­deur, the Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback, has garnered attention with his signature move, where he proudly displays a diamond studded Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 timepiece­ on his left wrist after significant plays or wins. In fact, he did the same during the Buffs’ victory over Arizona State.

Deion, in the most ‘Coach Prime’ way, humorously acknowledged the negative reactions to Shedeur’s watch flaunting “rich kid move,” saying that he often jokes about it with Shedeur. Coach Prime, per TMZ, emphasized the need to secure a lucrative watch deal for Shedeur, suggesting that he can’t keep showing his watch for free.

Taking advantage of the NCAA’s new name­, image, and likeness rule­s in effect now, Shede­ur can actually explore more endorse­ment deals within legal boundarie­s. Will this unique celebration open doors for the QB to reap financial benefits?