“Always the Victim!”: Fans Rip Gisele Bundchen For Crying Over Her Breakup With Tom Brady In Latest Interview

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s breakup has once again surfaced in the headlines and this time with a surprising twist. Amidst all the news of Gisele reportedly “cheating” on the NFL superstar with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, the Brazilian supermodel is back again with her third interview following her divorce.

Advertisement

ABC News recently released a sneak peek of an interview titled “Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.” In this interview, Gisele will talk to ABC’s anchor Robin Roberts about her personal life and co-parenting with ex-husband Tom Brady. It will be exclusively available on Hulu releasing on Thursday, March 7th.

In the teaser, Robbie asks Gisele about her divorce from Tom Brady and how she has been coping afterward. Upon answering the question, Gisele’s eyes filled with tears as she paused the conversation for a brief moment.

Advertisement

Bundchen apologized, saying, “Sorry guys! I didn’t know. Can I have a moment?” She then turned away from the camera, trying to conceal her emotions.

It was a touching moment, but fans weren’t pleased to see her cry. While some supported her, many criticized her in the video’s comment section for allegedly cheating on the seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady.

A fan stated, “Always the victim! Does she have anything else in her repertoire than victim narrative?”

Another one wrote, “I don’t feel for her at all she wants a moment? Really? You cheated on the goat Tom Brady!”

Advertisement

A different one expressed, “lol playing victim? She literally had an affair with Joaquim “training under him” as far back as 2018 and having him make “house calls” for private lessons. lol playing victim? She literally had an affair with Joaquim “training under him” as far back as 2018 and having him make “house calls” for private lessons.”

Someone else mentioned, “She was cheating on Tom for some time.”

A social media user wrote, “Another pity party?”

After being married for 13 years, the couple shares two kids, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Once the renowned power couple, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are now facing challenges as they navigate co-parenting decisions while moving forward with their lives.

Insights from Gisele Bundchen’s Interviews After Divorce

Prior to her latest interview, Gisele Bündchen had already appeared in two other interviews after the divorce. Her first one also became the cover story of the Vanity Fair magazine’s April 2023 issue.

In that interview, she revealed how her breakup with Brady still felt fresh, even though a few months had gone by. She described the experience as similar to both death and rebirth. Gisele said it’s like mourning the end of the dream life she imagined. She mentioned how she believed in fairy tales as a kid and is grateful for those memories, even though things didn’t work out as she hoped with her marriage.

Five months later, in her second interview with Lee Cowan in September 2023, Gisele Bündchen talked about how she wouldn’t change anything about her life, despite going through a divorce. She mentioned that while divorce wasn’t what she hoped for, she too wanted a long-lasting marriage like her parents had. But, she understands that sometimes people grow apart. She expressed gratitude for her children with Tom Brady and wished him the best.

With the release of the teaser for the third interview, social media is already buzzing with anticipation. Speculations are already swirling, suggesting that more gossip is in store as they eagerly await the full interview.