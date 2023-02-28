Jeff Bezos Seahawks: Amazon Owner is More Interested in Buying Seattle Seahawks Than Owning the Commanders

Owning an NFL team is Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ dream. Unfortunately for him, immense wealth might not get him to that dream as quickly as he would have hoped. Reports are suggesting that Jeff Bezos has been barred from bidding on the Washington Commanders. However, it will be no problem for Bezos, as he gets a chance to once again try and buy the team he once wanted: the Seattle Seahawks.

Bezos’ attempts at owning the Commanders came to a halt primarily because of the Washington Post. Commanders’ current owner Dan Snyder absolutely hates the newspaper, due to their reports back in 2020 about sexual harassment in the organization. Snyder was heavily fined by the NFL, and there even was a congressional hearing based on those reports. Safe to say, there is no soft spot in his heart for them.

Jeff Bezos once tried to buy the Seattle Seahawks, even when they weren’t selling

Bezos’ affinity for the Seahawks goes back to 2019 when he attempted to woo the owners into selling the franchise to him. The Washington Post reported back then that Bezos was interested in buying the Seahawks. What’s more, the report also said that NFL owners were “keen” on having him as part of the owner’s club. Maybe they were expecting some free Prime memberships?

Unfortunately for Bezos, that attempt did not go through as planned. Seahawks’ Chairperson Jody Allen, daughter of former owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, was firm in her commitment to keeping the club. According to SI’s Albert Breer, Bezos seems more interested in owning the Seahawks than the Commanders. This means it wouldn’t take much to have him ditch the Commanders.

Dan Snyder will have to sell the Commanders to someone to avoid getting kicked

Dan Snyder may have used his personal preference to block out the Washington Post’s owner. However, he might not have a lot of choices left when it comes to retaining ownership of the Commanders. With scathing allegations of harassment and mismanagement rocking the Washington outfit, the noose is getting ever tighter around Snyder’s neck.

Though, he has always been vocal about protecting his ownership. However, with every other owner in the league considering voting him out of the NFL, it seems he might be finally giving up. That being said, his refusal to consider a bid from Bezos does put his intentions into question once again. Will he sell the team before the NFL owners take matters into their own hands?

