Baker Mayfield Makes the Bud Light Team In New Commercial and Fans Are Going Gaga Over It

Sneha Singh
Published

Baker Mayfield Contract Details: $100 Million Deal for the Former Heisman Winner Confirms Tampa's Trust in the QB

Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC quarterback Baker Mayfield (60 of the Baker Mayfield, Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield has been making waves this season, both on and off the field. The quarterback is the current leader in passing touchdowns with a total of 15 in Week 6. When the athlete is not helping Tampa Bay win games, he is winning hearts with some unexpected endorsement appearances!

Bud Light has officially signed a sponsorship deal with Mayfield and made the announcement with an exciting video on their official social media account. The quarterback, wearing a hoodie and Buccaneers cap, is seen walking in as he deliberates over the company’s signage before ultimately declaring, “I like it.”

With the caption reading, “Just signed Baker to the Bud Light roster. Think we got a little carried away.” The post is already doing the rounds on the internet.

Fans were quick to respond to the commercial and feel that signing Tampa Bay’s heartthrob is an attempt by Bud Light to recover after a controversial campaign last year.

While the advertisement convinced some fans, others expressed their affection for the quarterback but not so much for the beer!

The leading beer company has extensively partnered with the NFL over the past few years and is the official beer sponsor of the league this year. Bud Light has also partnered with NFL entities like Dak Prescott, Peyton Manning, and Emmitt Smith previously.

While such endorsement deals are lucrative and gain traction, the NFL has certain limitations on the players’ participation in alcohol ads. However, many, including Patrick Mahomes, have devised creative ways around the restriction.

NFL’s rule around beer ads

The league revised its policies around using active players’ likenesses in alcohol endorsements recently in 2019. While brands can sign the players for sponsorship deals, the actual endorsement cannot have any reference to the actual alcoholic product. Moreover, if there is more than one player’s likeness used in the campaign, there should be at least six total players.

While these limitations might make it hard for players to endorse alcoholic products, Kansas City’s signal-caller found a hilarious way out. While promoting Coors light beer, Mahomes slyly replaced the word ‘beer’  with ‘bear’!

It’s always a good time with Coors Light Bear. Refreshing. Great with friends. And undeniably just a Bear. A great Bear.

And well, Mahomes managed to achieve his goal without breaking any rules! It looks like Mayfield has also succeeded in this regard. Fans can look forward to seeing the quarterback in action against the Ravens in Week 7, aiming to improve his team’s score from 4-2.

