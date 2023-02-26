NFL Draft 2023: Where & When is the Biggest Event of the Offseason Taking Place?

The NFL off-season is shaping up to be an exciting time for NFL fans. With teams vying with each other to sign some of the biggest names in the league, fans are being treated to some exciting action every other day. However, the icing on the cake will undoubtedly come in the form of the biggest pre-season event in the NFL. We’re talking about the NFL Draft 2023.

The Draft presents fans with an opportunity to see where the best of the best college football players will end up in the league. Teams will not doubt be doubling down on their analysts in the days leading up to the draft. A single good pick could most certainly change the destiny of a team. Just ask the New England Patriots. Though, when and where is this exciting event taking place?

NFL Draft 2023: When is it happening, and where is it being hosted?

The NFL picked Kansas City to be the host of this year’s NFL Draft. It is set to be held in the plaza outside of Union Station. For the second time this season, the city will witness a flood of NFL fans, not long after their recent Super Bowl victory parade. The Draft is slated to be held from April 27 to 29, 2023.

Perhaps the biggest feature of a Draft is the picks, and the most famous team is the one with the first pick. Though it is awarded to the team that performed the poorest in the previous season, it is often considered a good thing to have the first pick. This time around, the Chicago Bears have that honor. At least for now. It will be interesting to see if some other team tries to buy it off their hands.

Who is the best prospect going into this year’s draft?

It is quite common for NFL analysts and fans to argue about who the best player in the NFL is for a given season. This year was no different, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts keeping the debate running heading into the Super Bowl. However, when it comes to college football, most agree on a single player to be the first pick of the Draft. This time, that player is none other than Bryce Young.

Young is the star signal caller for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he’s had a stellar season this year. However, there is one other QB who might just prevent him from being the first pick this year. The player in question is not a college athlete, rather he is the Chicago Bears’ starting QB, Justin Fields.

The Bears are not in the market for a new QB, therefore it seems likely that they will pick a player in another position instead. However, there is a chance the Bears could trade off the #1 pick for a lucrative deal. However, there have been no reports or rumors indicating such a move. For now, the Bears have the ball in their court. Will they end up hitting it out of the park?

