HomeSearch

Patrick Mahomes Was Locked in on CJ Stroud’s Dominance Over the Browns Before His Own Game

Aniket Srivastava
|Published

Patrick Mahomes Was Locked in on CJ Stroud’s Dominance Over the Browns Before His Own Game

CJ Stroud, Patrick Mahomes; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans completely swept off the Cleveland Browns with their exceptional offensive display with the likes of their rookie starting QB CJ Stroud. The game’s intensity even had Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes locked in on the game, moments before his own matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

CJ Stroud surpassed Michael Vick to become the youngest QB to win a playoff game at just 22 years and 102 days old. Houston’s starting QB led his team to a 45-14 win against an in-form Cleveland Browns. His performance in the game was so formidable that before halftime, he had thrown for 236 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Texans to a 24-14 lead.

The whole game was a playoff-worthy show, and it kept the football fans including Patrick Mahomes glued onto the screen. Mahomes arrived early at Arrowhead Stadium, standing alone on the sidelines while the stadium staff busily prepared the field for the playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1746302509692449013?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Braving the minus 30-degree temperatures at Arrowhead, Mahomes stood out in the open, observing the Texans vs. Browns game on the jumbotron. Hours later, the Kansas City Chiefs replicating Texans’ victory, defeated the Dolphins 26-7 in a one-sided game.

Houston’s offense dismantled Cleveland’s defense, as Nico Collins, Brevin Jordan, and Dalton Schultz, connecting with CJ Stroud, each scored a touchdown in the first two quarters. Furthermore, Houston’s defense proved equally tough by intercepting two of Joe Flacco’s passes and returning them for touchdowns in consecutive drives during the third quarter. If the chess pieces fall a certain way, there’s a chance Mahomes could be going head-to-head against Stroud in the next game.

Can CJ Stroud and the Texans Meet the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a tough challenge ahead if they face the Texans, who are in great form with a three-game winning streak. Many critics are already considering Houston a strong contender for the Super Bowl because of their overall impressive performance. Recently, Chad Johnson on his podcast “Nightcap” shared that the Chiefs might be cautious about facing the Texans, especially due to CJ Stroud and his team’s offense’s standout performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TexanTeaTv/status/1746404612913942574?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If the Bills fall to the Steelers tomorrow, the Chiefs will be hosting the Texans. No matter the outcome, it will be very interesting to watch two QBs at the top of their games go head to head, with mile-high stakes.

CJ Stroud in his rookie season has delivered what the Texans were seeking after moving on with their former star QB Deshaun Watson. Stroud started in 15 games and completed 319 of 499 passes while throwing for 4108 yards, 23 touchdown passes, and only 5 interceptions. With the recent win, the second overall pick in the 2023 drafts, CJ Stroud apart from being the youngest, also became the highest-drafted rookie QB to win in the postseason.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava