“Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel About to Get Some Permanent Rest”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Starting for the Browns

Shedeur Sanders’ journey in the NFL has been topsy-turvy in every definition of the phrase. Just a few days ago, head coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. shocked the world by announcing that the Colorado product is fourth in the QB depth chart, a position that points more toward the exit than entry. But now, things have changed dramatically.

When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers this Friday, it won’t be Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett under center. It won’t be Dillon Gabriel, either. Sanders is getting the start.

Stefanski confirmed the decision on Wednesday, adding that Pickett and Gabriel are sitting out due to hamstring issues. Flacco, the current QB1, will also rest. That leaves Tyler Huntley, who just signed this week, as Sanders’ backup. This announcement immediately sparked reactions, but few were as direct as Shannon Sharpe about the potential implications of this move.

“Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel [are] about to get some permanent rest,” said the former TE on Nightcap. The former Bronco then urged Sanders to make the most of this opportunity, because chances like these come hard in the National Football League.

“Play so good, they [are] going to be gone when we get going. It’s over for them. Just go. Hey, just do what you do. Enjoy the moment. That’s it, man. Just be you,” Sharpe added.

A fifth-round rookie is suddenly getting the start while others deal with minor injuries. This unexpected announcement could be a sign that things are starting to shift in the Browns’ quarterback room.

Sharpe wasn’t the only one who saw it coming. His co-host, Chad Johnson, said he had people inside the Browns’ camp keeping him in the loop, so the move didn’t catch him off guard at all.

While he didn’t name anyone, the ex-Bengals WR made it clear his confidence in Shedeur was based on what he’s heard from within the building. “I told you [he was] gonna get his opportunity. I didn’t know it would come this fast and in this way,” Johnson added.

Coming off a massive 2024 season at Colorado, which saw Shedeur complete 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, there’s no doubt that Deion Sanders’ son has the resume and pedigree to ball out in the NFL.

Now, he finally has the moment. And according to Sharpe, he might just have the momentum to make it stick.