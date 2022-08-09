Shaquille O’Neal slams Tom Brady’s haters for dissing his $375 million deal on his path to become sport’s next billionaire

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the few players that enjoyed a legendary playing career and now is part of the media broadcasting crew. Tom Brady looks to join the list of few players soon though.

Shaquille O’Neal is known as one of the greatest centers to have ever played the sport of basketball. Winning 4 Championships, 3 Finals MVPs, and a regular season MVP, Shaq is one of the most accomplished players.

Tom Brady is known to most people as the GOAT of football. Brady is still enjoying his playing career after retiring and coming back within the same offseason. He quoted that his love for the sport hasn’t died down and he couldn’t step away.

With 7 Super Bowl wins, it is hard to imagine Brady is done playing football. After all, his most recent Super Bowl win came just two seasons ago.

However, Brady is already envisioning his future after playing football. Brady already signed a 10 year deal with FOX for $375 million. The position is for lead NFL analyst.

BREAKING: Tom Brady has agreed to a record-breaking 10-year, $375 million deal to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst once he retires, per the New York Post. It is set to be the richest contract in sportscasting history 🎙 The 7x Super Bowl Champion will call big NFL games pic.twitter.com/H0pJAXvIhr — 🔌 (@PlugRichDaPlug) May 12, 2022

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers claims victory over $4.18 billion franchise turned the Packers season around and made them contenders

Shaquille O’Neal backs Tom Brady and his decision to join FOX

Brady received a lot of hate from certain people who were upset Brady already inked such a lucrative deal for his future. It seemed like people were not happy with Brady becoming richer after so many NFL contracts and sponsorships.

At the end of the day, Shaquille O’Neal came to his rescue regarding the FOX deal.

Shaq won’t tolerate critics of Tom Brady’s $375 million contract with Fox pic.twitter.com/MfNxEpWiXy — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 12, 2022

O’Neal’s claim was that fans can’t be hating on Brady’s success after he has achieved so much. Brady is the most winningest player in NFL history along with a very high IQ. He holds a lot of football knowledge that could be shared as the lead NFL analyst for FOX.

O’Neal added that Brady is not really paving the way for others because Brady’s success and story is truly one of a kind.

Regardless of the feedback Brady receives for his decision to join FOX, it will certainly be entertaining to hear Brady’s knowledge, stories, and analysis for games.

Tom Brady currently has a net worth of $250 million, and he’s looking to join an exclusive list of sports billionaires. Right now, only LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods are on that list. Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million.

Also Read: “Go into your GM’s office, pull your pants down and take a sh*t”: Peyton Manning had an interesting recruitment strategy to bring $48 million All Pro pro tackle to Denver