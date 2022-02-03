Team Dignitas adds Eagles RB Boston Scott to Rocket League, hence becoming the first athlete to professionally compete in Sports and ESports.

Eagles running back Boston Scott signed into Team Dignitas Rocket League roster. Thus, he becomes the first athlete competing in sports and Esports.

Philadelphia 76ers were to face the Washington Wizards for the ongoing NBA regular season. By tradition, the bell marks the commencement of the battle of hoops.

But, there was a surprise waiting for us in the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. We witnessed Eagles player Boston Scott in a Dignitas jersey!



Wow Dignitas has signed the Eagles running back Boston Scott as their substitute player in Rocket League. This makes him the first ever two-sport athlete to compete in a professional sport and esport… So frikin cool pic.twitter.com/PsJWfboV9r — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 3, 2022

It was a confirmation of a deal that went through. Boston Scott is now, of course, a member of the Team Dignitas Rocket League squad.

Boston Scott has been designated as content-creator/substitute player for now for Team Dignitas.

OMG! We were just hanging out at the @Sixers game tonight and saw NFL star and #RocketLeague Grand Champion @BostonScott2 ringing the opening bell!!!!!!!!???!?!

…IN A DIGNITAS JERSEY?! LFG!! pic.twitter.com/4a8RxamgEw — Dignitas RL – ⚪ AWAY DECAL OUT NOW ⚪ (@DignitasRL) February 3, 2022

Consequently, he becomes the first athlete to simultaneously compete in NFL and Rocket League. Thus, he also is the first individual to professionally play Sports and Esports.

As gaming and esports rise in popularity, career choices are shifting considerably. Furthermore, the lucrativeness of eSports is appealing for a lot of individuals.

Consequently, Boston Scott joins the boat.

There is no official confirmation of the timeline for induction into the official roster from Team Dignitas.

🔔@BostonScott2🔔 Scott just signed with @Dignitas making him the first ever two-sport athlete in the NFL & ESPORTS! ⌚️@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/7g94a0H2Fu — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 3, 2022

Dignitas is the second-best team in Rocket League from the European region. Currently, NA dominates the rankings overall. NRG tops the ranking charts.

But, it has to be mentioned that the Eagles running back is still not a part of the active roster. He has been designated as content creator for the Team. In other terms, he has joined as a streamer.

Therefore, there is some time before he actively competes in Rocket League. Also, there is the matter of skill gap.

Boston Scott got drafted for NFL by New Orleans Saints. Though, soon after he would be transferred to Philadelphia Eagles. Eventually, he would be put on the active roster in October 2019.

Boston Scott NFL Stats so far for Philadelphia Eagles.

This is Boston Scott’s stats from their professional career in NFL for Philly Eagles:

Regular season

Year Games Rushing GP GS Att Yds Avg Lng TD 2018 2 – – – – – – 2019 11 2 61 245 4.0 25 5 2020 16 4 80 374 4.7 56 1 2021 16 4 87 373 4.3 23 7 Career 45 10 228 992 4.4 56 13

Playoffs

Year Games Rushing GP GS Att Yds Avg Lng TD 2018 2 2019 1 6 25 4.2 15 Career 3 – 6 25 4.2 15 –

