ESports

Team Dignitas adds Eagles RB Boston Scott to Rocket League, hence becoming the first athlete to professionally compete in Sports and ESports.

Boston Scott gets signed by dignitas as a Rocket League roster substitute and content creator while playing NFL for Eagles
