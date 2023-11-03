“I Learned a Lot From Him”: Nick Saban Admires Bill Belichick As “One Of the Best Coaches Of All Time”

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban go way back. Their connection traces back to the early 80s, and they even worked together for the Cleveland Browns. Nevertheless, the legendary head coaches parted ways and are now making strides in the different stages of football. The Alabama head coach recently talked about his former colleague and didn’t shy away from expressing his love and praise.

Led by Belichick, the Patriots are significantly struggling this season. Rumors and speculations have clouded the team, even sparking discussion about the veteran head coach’s removal. However, Saban might have a different opinion about all this, as he recently expressed how well-organized and skilled Bill Belichick is in the craft of management.

In his latest appearance at the Pat McAfee Show, the Alabama head coach claimed how his former colleague played a pivotal role in his journey to build an NCAA powerhouse.

Saban admits to learning a lot from Bill Belichick

In the interview, co-host Boston Conner had asked the Alabama head coach why Belichick’s coaching tree often appeared ineffective and failed to leave a mark. To this, Saban responded by pointing out that Belichick possesses the most crucial factor in NFL team-building, which is to keep the whole management on board with his ideas. The Alabama HC also mentioned how this much control over a team is very rare, as even he faced challenges while making crucial decisions during his tenure with the Dolphins.

In Saban’s view, Belichick ranks among the greatest coaches in league history, and he even attributed his tremendous success in NCCA to his former colleague.

“You know what Bill’s always done a great job of. In my opinion is he has always had everybody in the building on the same page. In other words, they’re all looking for the same thing, same type of players… Even when I went to Miami, it was hard to get everybody in the building on the same page,” Saban said. “Bill is one of the best coaches of all time…. I learned a lot from him and a lot of any success that we’ve had, has been influenced dramatically by the time I spent and the things that I learned from Bill Belichick.”

Notably, Saban and Belichick connected paths in 1982, when the Alabama HC was coaching with Belichick’s father. Right after becoming head coach for the Browns, Belichick hired Saban as his defensive coordinator. During their time together, the team barely made a mark, with just one playoff appearance in 1994, which ended in a loss in the divisional round.

After changing lanes to the NCAA, Saban secured a total of seven national championships. Belichick, on the other hand, remains one of the most successful coaches in league history, leading his team to eight Super Bowl trophies. This coach duo was truly ahead of their time, and their names will forever be etched in football history.