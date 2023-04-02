Amid Tom Brady Dating Rumors, Wild Video of Reese Witherspoon’s Heated Altercation With Police Resurfaces

American Sweetheart and businesswoman Resse Witherspoon is also a massive entity on social media. However, in recent times, she has constantly made the headlines because of her divorce with Jim Toth and a rumored relationship with the NFL legend Tom Brady. While the Brady-dating news continues to insinuate unnecessary chatter in the Hollywood world, an old video of Reese getting arrested has resurfaced all of a sudden on the internet.

happy birthday reese witherspoon pic.twitter.com/TJRZLaD3ih — em (@stjaems) March 22, 2023

This was one of the most embarrassing moments of the Hollywood star’s life. The Oscar winner still regrets this day for inappropriate behavior and defending her guilty ex-husband against the police.

Why was Reese Witherspoon arrested?

The incident dates back to 2013 when Reese and Jim Toth were getting back from a party. Reese’s husband received a DUI (Driving under the Influence), and instead of standing quietly and listening to the cops, she decided to confront the cops.

The officer who tried to hold Reese back, ended up arresting her on charges of disorderly conduct. Unknowingly, the entire incident got captured on a camera, and in no time, it circulated across the internet.

A couple of years later, while speaking in an interview, the actress detailed the entire incident and called it one of the most embarrassing moments of her life. She even publicly apologized for her actions and revealed that she was scared and didn’t know how to react.

“I did something really stupid… It was so embarrassing and dumb.” Witherspoon said, per Bazaar. “But you know what? Turns out, I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.” she added.

Is Witherspoon dating Tom Brady?

Even though she is a prominent public figure, Reese sought unprecedented attention after her name got linked to the NFL legend. Brady, who announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen is currently under the public radar, and every time an A-list celebrity files for divorce or makes a cryptic statement about love, they end up getting associated with him.

The Newest Unfounded Internet Rumor Has Tom Brady Dating … Reese Witherspoon? https://t.co/ZTusBqVOBx pic.twitter.com/JwRaRT7cXa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 1, 2023

The Brady-Reese dating theory was brewed by an anonymous tipster to DeuxMoi. The tipster suggested that Witherspoon is seeing a high-profile NFL celebrity. “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly seeing A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.” reads the report from fresherslive.com.

The actual situation is still unknown as there hasn’t been any visual or audio confirmation. Unless any of the two stars come forward to comment on this issue, it will remain a baseless theory.