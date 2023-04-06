Tom Brady Dating News: Latest Update on Rumors Linking TB12 to Reese Witherspoon Will Shock & Disappoint Fans

Rumors linking Tom Brady to Reese Witherspoon have been rampant in the NFL circles for a while. Many fans hoped to see these two together, given the number of similarities they had. In fact, it is not a surprise that both Brady and Witherspoon have now heard of these rumors as well. However, what came next might not please those who have been very invested in this.

Brady and Witherspoon split from their partners almost a year ago. Both have 3 kids from two different relationships, although Witherspoon’s kids are a tad bit on the older side. However, one other interesting connection between them is their involvement in the PPP loans scandal, wherein each of them borrowed close to a million dollars during the Covid pandemic, and never paid it back.

The latest update on the Brady-Witherspoon rumor will leave many heartbroken

Representatives of the 7x Super Bowl Champion and the Oscar-winning actress got in touch with ‘PEOPLE’ after they caught wind of the rumors flying about. However, contrary to what many were hoping for, the reps confirmed that the two are not dating each other. In fact, it seems like they have never even met each other. Veronika Rajek must be heaving a sigh of relief.

TB12’s fans have been trying to set him up ever since the rumors about his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen dating her martial arts trainer surfaced. Though Bündchenhas denied the rumors, her constant vacationing with him is not helping her case at all. In stark contrast, Brady is only ever seen with his friends and his children. It would seem like Brady has no time left at all to even think about dating someone.

Tom Brady has a busy retirement life ahead of him with his various ventures

It is not, by any means, a stretch to assume that Brady has no time left to date. Apart from his various deals with major brands such as Under Armour, Hertz, and Foot Locker, he even has a bunch of his own companies that are now growing exponentially. Chief of those is his personal clothing brand BRADY, which is becoming more and more popular, especially after it signed a bunch of student-athletes.

Apart from his companies, he also has a massive role in the NFL community to look forward to. His 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports will see him become their top analyst and will be present at every major game. It will no doubt be exciting to see the 7x Super Bowl winner share his thoughts on the new and upcoming players. Exciting times ahead?