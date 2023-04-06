“Veronika Rajek Would be Over the Moon”: Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend’s Position Still Open as Reese Witherspoon News Comes Through

7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been linked to a number of women since he parted ways with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. However, among all those celebs, one stood out because of her constant Brady-praising social media stories and posts.

Yes, we are talking about Veronika Rajek, the Slovakian model who kept dropping hints about dating the NFL GOAT. Moreover, when Brady finally decided to call it quits on his NFL career a couple of months back, Brady-Rajek dating rumors went through the roof as many admirers thought that now when he is away from the field, Tom will take the gorgeous lady out on a date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Tom Brady is not dating Reese Witherspoon and Veronika Rajek fans are delighted

Much to the disappointment of several crazy Brady lovers, Tom did not say a thing about restarting his dating life and neither was he spotted with Rajek or anyone else after retirement. Still, rumors of a Brady-Rajek union were kept alive by the Slovakian star’s Instagram stories.

However, things changed rapidly when an anonymous source told DeuxMoi, that Brady and Hollywood diva Reese Witherspoon might be dating each other. Many fans even claimed that now when Tom is with Reese, Veronika’s social media handles might not get the same kind of traction which they have been getting in the last few months.

Much to the delight of anxious Veronika fans, it has been revealed that Tom and Reese are apparently not seeing each other romantically. As reported by PEOPLE, Witherspoon’s reps have made it clear that the rumors of the Hollywood celeb dating former QB Tom Brady are absolutely false.

Veronika would be over the moon😂 https://t.co/BLif70e1uE — broady (@broadyboy101) April 6, 2023

Reese had recently announced that due to irreconcilable differences, she is amicably parting ways with Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage. Even Brady had ended his marriage with Gisele last year. Moreover, both Tom and Reese had several things in common which forced the fans to believe in the dating rumors.

Veronika Rajek has quickly become a massive entity in the U.S

Veronika Rajek has become a massive entity in the NFL world in super quick time. While it is true that Brady-dating rumors have helped her in gaining more followers, one just can’t take anything away from Rajek who has been winning the hearts of her fans through one enchanting post after the other.

Veronika is back with yet another gym video.. Credits: Veronika Rajek’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/cRP7hm4u93 — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) March 20, 2023

In fact, she has been constantly motivating her fans to take physical fitness seriously by sharing a lot of gym visuals. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that even if Tom was dating Reese, it might not have done a lot of damage to Veronika’s popularity as she now has carved out a space for herself in the American market.