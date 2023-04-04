Amid Tom Brady-Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumors, Angry Veronika Rajek Reprimands Mindless Internet Trolls

Internet sensation Veronika Rajek has had enough of the trolls that infest social media platforms. The 27-year-old model has been on the receiving end from trolls who have mindlessly criticized her for the most random of things. However, it seems one such troll might have taken things a bit too far, and has finally managed to push Rajek off the edge.

Veronika Rajek shot to fame after Tom Brady’s divorce almost a year ago. She was one of the few women who were (and still are) constantly linked with TB12 as a potential dating partner. Even though Rajek is happily married, it seems she is more than happy to bask in the fame that comes with being TB12’s potential lover. Especially after she admitted that she admires the 7x Super Bowl winner.

Veronika Rajek lashes out at trolls who criticized her wearing the Star of David

The Star of David is a very important sign, one that essentially represents the Jewish faith in its entirety. It is also a sign that makes a regular appearance on Veronica Rajek’s Instagram account. In almost every photo, she wears the Star of David around her neck. Though she has claimed to be a Christian before, it might seem that she has some Jewish roots she is holding on to.

Veronika's latest story..the trolls are surely making her life hard.. pic.twitter.com/u5OvJweRif — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) April 4, 2023

According to her latest stories, it seems someone made a pretty distasteful comment about her wearing the star. Apparently, they even called it “Idiotic”, which did not go down well with Rajek at all. In a subsequent story, she lashed out at the troll and others like them. “Just because you are in front of your screen, doesn’t mean you are untouchable,” she writes.

“People always preach about positive world, but they are spreeding (sic) negativity all around,” she added. “If you don’t find something nice for commenting, it is better for you to just leave”. She even posted cropped pictures of her neck with various other religious symbols. With that, she wrote, “12 main religions. 100 different signs. But only one, most hated, Star of David.”

Rajek is facing stiff competition from actress Reese Witherspoon for Brady

Rajek spent almost a year as the unchallenged contestant for the title of “Tom Brady‘s potential girlfriend”. However, the arrival of a new competitor is shaking things up quite a bit. Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is now somehow a part of the conversation, and fans are loving it. Maybe not Rajek, though, for Witherspoon seems to be gaining popularity a lot faster than she’d like.

The ‘Legally Blonde’ actress also underwent a divorce around the same time as Brady. With Brady’s retirement life including a possible venture into movies, it will not be surprising if these two end up together. However, that would mean Rajek loses her title altogether. Or will she still be the favorite one to date Brady, potentially after he leaves Witherspoon as well? That should be fun to watch.