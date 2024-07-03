Amidst Brandon Aiyuk’s Contract Tussle, Deebo Samuel Is Staying Away From the Limelight

While Brandon Aiyuk is creating waves and making headlines by going on podcasts and vlogging his every activity, his partner in crime, Deebo Samuel, is quietly putting in the work. How the tables have turned. Two years back, it was Deebo, who occupied himself with social media, expressing his thoughts and talking trash, to secure an extension with the 49ers. Now, Deebo has decided to stay out of the limelight.

A couple of videos of Deebo spending time with his strength and speed coach, Nicholas Hill, are circulating on social media. In these clips, the Niners wideout is seen engaging in resistance training exercises, sprinting, and pulling weights to toughen himself up. Impressively, he reached a speed of 21 mph on the treadmill, an improvement from last year’s 18 mph.

Deebo Samuel spending his Saturday night training with his strength & speed coach, Nicholas Hill pic.twitter.com/H0jZP79zxS — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) June 30, 2024

While he seems like a man on a mission, Deebo remains sympathetic to Aiyuk’s cause, having been in a similar position himself. During his contract extension negotiations, the South Carolina alum engaged in a months-long tussle with the 49ers, holding out for a new deal by skipping voluntary workouts and publicly demanding a trade. That drama also included a social media scrub, much like Aiyuk’s.

After months of patience and better communication, the franchise rewarded him with a 3-year, $71.6 million deal, which includes $58 million in guaranteed money.

With Christian McCaffrey also signing a new 2-year, $38 million contract extension this offseason, it seems inevitable that Aiyuk’s new deal is coming soon. Given how the receiver market has exploded over the past few months, anything less than $30 million might make Aiyuk walk away.

That being said, outside of his workout sessions, Deebo is planning to return to his roots and give back to the community that he was once part of.

Niners Star Wideout Celebrates “Deebo Day”

Deebo recently took to Instagram to share that he will be returning home to Spartanburg, South Carolina, on July 20th for the inaugural “Deebo Day”. The event is open to all girls and boys aged 3-11 with free entry granted to the first 500 kids.

The big event is set to take place at Edward C. Stewart Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The tickets were initially up for sale on Everbrite.com, but they have since sold out. “Deebo Day” aims to provide local youth with a fun and safe day at the park before school reopens. All attendees will receive lunch and a T-shirt.

That said, Deebo should offer Aiyuk some advice on navigating this period, drawing from his own experience. Before securing his three-year extension that runs through the 2025 season, Deebo emphasized the importance of patience and communication from both parties. His presence at the mandatory minicamp played a crucial role in reaching an understanding, a step Aiyuk failed to take.

Above all, given their financial constraints, it’s unlikely that the 49ers will meet Brandon’s demands. He might need to accept this reality. Both parties need to find common ground quickly, or the Niners should consider cutting their losses and trading him for draft capital.