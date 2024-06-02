Amidst Caitlin Clark Push Controversy, New York’s Sauce Gardner Checks Himself After Creating Chaos

Caitlin Clark came to the WNBA with a certain hype around her. Many have lauded her presence in the league, though not everyone has been fond of her, and they haven’t hesitated to show it. Recently, an incident where the basketball star was pushed by an opponent has divided the fanbase yet again. Like everyone else, Sauce Gardner also expressed his views on the matter, which, in turn, sparked controversy.

The Indiana Fever point guard got bodied by Chicago’s Chennedy Carter during a recent matchup, even when Carter didn’t have possession of the ball. Like thousands of fans, Sauce Gardner, 23, took to X to give his 2 cents about the situation, though he deleted the post later.

In the tweet, he urged everyone to move on from the incident and focus on the sport, before jokingly stating that he might go to the upcoming Liberty vs. Fever game. He further asked the fans, as a fan of both Caitlin and the Liberty team, what he should do and which side he should pick.

However, Gardner quickly deleted the tweet, so it’s safe to say the Jets CB didn’t get the reception he thought he would. “Aight, let’s get back to sports. I might go to the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever… I’m a Liberty fan & a Caitlin Clark fan. What approach do I take,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Notably, the foul occurred in the third quarter of the game after Carter made a basket. She then came up from the side and bumped Clark, sending the star point guard falling to the ground. It was initially called a common foul during the game, but upon later review, it has now been deemed a flagrant 1 foul.

This incident has created an uproar among basketball fans, with some calling it an assault, motivated by jealousy. However, several others have called it a part of the game, insisting there was no malicious intent behind it.

As for Sauce, he has been busy with his antics this off-season. During Adin Ross’s livestream, he dropped a bombshell, claiming that the Jews run the world, sparking all sorts of speculations. He has also been ranting about inflation and has stirred up attention by showing support for Darren Waller’s recent music video. One thing, however, that left everyone awestruck was a video of his bowling.

Sauce Gardner Goes Viral for His Unique Bowling Style

Jets reporter Harrison Glaser recently posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Sauce Gardner’s unusual bowling technique. Rather than using a typical wrist spin outward, the star cornerback was spinning the ball in a different direction. This, however, worked in his favor, and Gardner went on to score a perfect strike.

Responding to the video of him bowling, Gardner asserted that while his bowling style is uncommon and hard for most people, it always gets the job done.

“The way I spin the ball is not easy for most people, but I get the job done.”

In the video, Gardner threw the ball outside the lane on his first 2 attempts. However, as soon as he changed his technique, he delivered back-to-back strikes.

His off-field drama might have raised a few eyebrows, but on the field, Gardner has positioned himself as one of the best and most consistent Corners for the past 2 seasons. He made his second consecutive First-team All-Pro last season. In 16 games, he tallied 57 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble.