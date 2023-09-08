After Taking Up Advisor’s Role for $26,840,000,000 Worth Airlines, Tom Brady Reminisces the Time His Mom Worked as a Flight Attendant

Tom Brady is busier than ever before in his post-NFL career. After becoming the owner of multiple teams in a variety of sports, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now exploring fresh horizons. Recently, the NFL GOAT took up the role of a strategic advisor for $26,860,000,000 worth Delta Air Lines.

Advertisement

Speaking about his early days when his mother used to work as a flight attendant, Brady explained how he felt related to the business of air hospitality. He took to his official LinkedIn account to share a heartfelt post letting his followers know about his latest venture off the gridiron.

Tom Brady’s Connection With Air Hospitality Dates Back to His Childhood Days

Tom Brady finally called time on his career this February, vowing to never return to the NFL again. Since then, he has taken up numerous roles. In fact, he recently joined forces with United States’ most awarded airline, Delta. Brady will work as a long-term strategic adviser, as part of the new innovative partnership and will look to bring all of his expertise into the company.

Advertisement

While announcing his latest partnership, Brady went back in time to talk about his mother, Galynn Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner emotionally revealed that this new partnership with an aviation company is incredibly special for him because his mother also used to work as a flight attendant, while he was growing up. He also talked about his admiration for the flight attendants, who tirelessly work day in and out to ensure the safety and comfort of the passengers within the plane.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Delta/status/1699451283172712697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady wrote on his official LinkedIn account. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” the GOAT added.

“Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours travelling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success,” Tom stated.

Tom Brady’s mother Galynn is a champion herself as she successfully fought her way through breast cancer. She battled for about a year, after being diagnosed with cancer initially in 2016, and overcame the deadly disease in 2017 as revealed by Brady during an interview with the Boston Globe. Her professional integrity, resilience and undying love for life has played a massive role in making Tom what he is today, and it will help him greatly in effectively performing his duties at Delta as well.

Advertisement

Tom Brady Joins Delta Air Lines in a Completely Different Avatar

Tom Brady’s partnership with Delta Air Lines will involve the quarterback in a never-before-seen role, as he is expected to give strategic inputs for the brand. Brady’s role will be to work alongside Delta’s global employee base, customers and other key stakeholders. The 46-year-old, who has seen it all on the football field, will need to call upon his “spirit of winning and passion for inspiring people.”

According to a report in the Delta News Hub, Brady’s role in the first year will be to help the brand’s newest employees during their onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion into the whole setup. He is also expected to appear on the popular one-on-one discussion series, Gaining Altitude, hosted by CEO, Ed Bastian himself. Brady has taken over multiple projects in the past, but this partnership with Delta Air Lines promises to bring out a whole new side of the quarterback.