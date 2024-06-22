Tom Cruise Walks in Travis and Jason Kelce’s Shoes at Taylor Swift’s Wembley Performance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are uplifting the world with their fairy tale romance, lighting up headlines, and winning hearts by breaking barriers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who once faced rejection with friendship bracelets in hand, has now become the dashing prince to the pop sensation in the most captivating love story of our time. As Swift dazzles audiences on her Eras Tour, her magical night at Wembley stands out.

Advertisement

The VIP tent at Wembley was a family affair for Kelces. Travis was joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, adorned with friendship bracelets, and his sister-in-law, Kylie. The highlight of the entire concert revolved around Travis and Taylor meeting Prince Williams, as well as Jason and Travis getting friendship bands from nearly every fan in attendance.

Yet, Jason and Travis weren’t the only ones making new friends in London. Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who was in attendance, also felt the warm welcome and was seen exchanging friendship bracelets from Swifties.

| Tom Cruise exchanging friendship bracelets at today’s show! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/55UVeXFhLC — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 22, 2024

Travis unquestionably popularized the friendship band trend. His initial failure did not deter him from making a lure out of his dreamy approach to getting the most popular singer in the world to notice him. Now, one of the biggest Hollywood stars himself, Tom Cruise, appears to be following Travis’ trend.

However, the star power didn’t stop there. On Friday, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday amidst pop royalty, attending the Eras Tour with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Swift commemorated the night with an Instagram post, sharing a heartwarming selfie with the royal family. This post also marked her first shared snap with Travis, adding another layer of enchantment to the evening.

Travis Kelce Becomes ‘First Lady’ in a Star-Studded Night

Tonight, Swift is set to perform again in front of a dazzling audience. The star-studded guest list includes Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Rachel Barmouth, Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, and Hugh Grant, all descending on London for another night of Swift’s mesmerizing craft.

The air is electric with anticipation as fans and celebrities alike gather to witness the magic of the pop sensation. And on the side: Travis Kelce cheering on with heart eyes. Fans, therefore, promptly anointed the Lover as the ‘first lady’ of the Eras Tour.

first lady of the eras tour i know that’s right pic.twitter.com/aSsqH3BKI7 — Tayvis Nation (@tayvisnation) June 22, 2024

The joy with which the Swifties have accepted Travis is fun to watch. The energy in the concerts can be felt by those sitting at home as well. Yet, if we rewind the clock just a year, who would have predicted that the eyes of the entire football world would turn to a Taylor Swift concert in London?