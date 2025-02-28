“Stafford Wants $45 to $50M”: Shannon Sharpe Analyzes Tom Brady’s QB “Recruitment” Plan For the Raiders

Despite retiring in 2023, Tom Brady is still finding ways to change the NFL landscape. Now attempting to revamp the Las Vegas Raiders, the team’s minority owner has reportedly contacted the camp of the Los Angeles Rams’ veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Since Stafford failed to leverage his contract following the Rams’ victory at Super Bowl LVI, he currently carries with him a cap hit of $49,666,667. Having already restructured the deal on numerous occasions in an attempt to increase his immediate pay, the former Detroit Lion ultimately has no one to blame but himself for the current predicament.

With it now being reported that Stafford and the Raiders have already come to a loose agreement on contract details, the world of football finds itself once again reacting to the influence of Brady. Highlighting the cost of a veteran passer with the pedigree of Stafford, in addition to the status of the Raiders’ roster, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe wondered if Las Vegas would be the right fit.

“Stafford wants $45-$50 million dollars, even though he’s 37 years old the guy played very well… I think Matt wants to go somewhere where he can contend. I don’t think the Raiders are just a quarterback away,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

Conveniently enough for the Raiders, they currently have the second most cap space available of any team in the league. As the year of 2025 brings forth a higher salary cap, their total amount of available funds now rests at $96.5 million.

Despite maintaining that there are numerous concerns with Raiders’ roster, Sharpe also noted that it is essentially impossible to compete in the NFL without having a legitimate signal caller. The stakes are even higher for LA, with them being in the AFC West.

“Look at what’s in that division, Ocho. You got Mahomeboy, you got Justin Herbert, and you got Bo Nix. In order for you to compete, you’re gonna have to get a quarterback. It’s the same thing in the AFC North.”

Ultimately, Sharpe admitted that he would prefer to see Stafford remain with the Rams. However, he wonders if the $50 million price tag will prevent the franchise from providing him with a better supporting cast in 2025. Sharpe’s co-host Chad Johnson had another idea for what would be a good fit for Stafford.

“The Steelers are just a quarterback away if the defense can play Steeler defense like we’re used to seeing them do… I think so.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank ninth in the NFL with $56.9 million in effective salary cap space, providing them with enough financial flexibility to pursue a veteran quarterback without requiring complex cap maneuvers. The Steelers have been advised to go aggressive at the Quarterback position, and what could be a better move for them than to invest in a veteran passer.

As for Stafford, he will need to assess what his priorities are. As he continues to get closer to the age of 40, the two-time pro bowler will have to decide between competing or getting paid, which is a rather nice problem to have.