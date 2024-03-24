Xavier Legette’s Teammates & Coaches Once Couldn’t Stop Raving About the WR’s Astounding Work Ethic; “Dude Works His B*tt Off”

Xavier Legette is a wide receiver who played for the South Carolina Gamecocks and is a top prospect of the 2024 NFL Draft. To truly understand how talented Xavier Legette is, one needs to hear what his teammates and coaches had to say about him in the last year.

Legette had a breakout season last year, but it wasn’t like anyone expected it at the start, since he backed up Antwane Wells Jr. However, after playing four seasons marred by injuries and setbacks, Xavier finally found his opportunity to become a starter in 2023 after Wells suffered a foot injury in his first game.

Many saw Wells’ injury as a setback but the Gamecocks had faith in Legette. South Colorado head coach Shane Beamer was aware of Legette’s hard work and his will to shine. Moreover, after his groundbreaking performances in the first few games last season, Coach Beamer had only praise for him. He stated,

“He just continues to work and get better, and you see it. You’ve seen it come all together this year in a lot of ways.”

Last season Xavier Legette appeared in 12 games where he racked up 71 receptions for 1255 yards while scoring seven touchdowns. It was his career best as in his last four years, he never crossed over 200 yards in a season. Stating the reason for his deadly performance, his teammate, Trey Knox highlighted how consistent Legette is during practice and never forgets to take care of his body and study films. Knox revealed,

“What he’s doing right now is nutty, but, I mean, it’s no surprise to anybody. Dude works his b*tt off day in and day out, practices the right way, takes care of his body and (is) just always in the film room. So, there’s no surprise to anybody — he works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Another teammate, Judge Collier, who was a freshman in 2023, faced Legette in practice sessions and acknowledged “what he does in practice, it translates to the field.” Moreover, coaches like offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains used Legette as an example for younger players, urging them to learn from his commitment and effort on the field.

Last season, South Carolina finished fourth in the SEC East while recording an overall 5-7 record. However, everyone including NFL team managers and scouts is impressed by Legette’s relentless determination and rumors are already kicking in for his strong debut in the NFL.

Xavier Legette Visits Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gathering their offensive weapons for their new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Recently, as they traded their star WR Diontae Johnson, the Steel City is looking to fill that void in the upcoming NFL draft.

It seems the Steelers are interested in South Carolina’s 22-year-old wide receiver Xavier Legette, and according to reports they already hosted him for a top-30 visit ahead of the NFL draft. While Legette impressed everyone with his football skills in his fifth season, it was his combined numbers that confirmed his ticket to the NFL.

In the 2024 NFL Combine, he ran his 40-yard dash at a lightning speed of 4.39 seconds with a 1.54-second 10-yard split. Furthermore, with his 40″ vertical jump and 10’6″ broad jump, he just made sure the evaluators at the events had their eyes fixated on him.

Now, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have met Legette thrice at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and at their Top 30 pre-draft visit, it appears they would love to have him on their roster beside George Pickens. Furthermore, we can expect that they will draft Legette in the late first or early second round in the upcoming drafts.