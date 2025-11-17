Analyst Believes Aaron Rodgers’ Wrist Injury Has Tanked the Steelers’ Playoff Hopes

With Lamar Jackson back and the Baltimore Ravens once again in the mix for the AFC North, every game is crucial for the Pittsburgh Steelers down the stretch. There’s no more breathing room. That’s why their 34-12 win over the Bengals to go to 6-4 was so important. And that’s why the wrist injury QB Aaron Rodgers picked up during the win, and its severity, is going to be major in determining how this race shakes out.

Advertisement

Rodgers had a decent showing in the first half of Sunday’s outing, throwing for 116 yards and a score while also picking up a first down with a lively eight-yard scramble.

However, he suffered a wrist injury to his non-throwing hand late in the half after he was hit by a pair of burly Cincinnati Bengals defensive linemen and tried to use his hands to break his fall. Backup Mason Rudolph came on in relief and performed admirably.

#HereWeGo Aaron Rodgers sustains a FOOSH injury (non-throwing arm). Possible re-aggravation, XR in the locker room to rule out fracture; if negative: wrist sprain with potential to return. pic.twitter.com/eQCySGB1gy — MEDspiration (@MEDspirationNFP) November 16, 2025

Thankfully, the injury is on the non-throwing left hand of Rodgers, so it’s not as big a deal as it could have been. However, Rodgers could definitely be in line to sit out a big Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears. For some analysts like Emmanuel Acho, the wrist injury is cause for alarm in the Steel City.

“The Steelers present and the Steelers future is completely tanked off this Aaron Rodgers injury. I’m not depending on Aaron Rodgers in the future, because he’s already a 41-year-old man… and then in the present, the Baltimore Ravens are at .500 people… If I’m the Steelers, I’m both worried about today, and I’m worried about tomorrow with this injury,” the former linebacker said on his podcast, Speakeasy.

It’s a fair point. Rodgers was likely never going to be an answer for Pittsburgh in 2026 and beyond. And if he has to miss any significant time this season, that’s also an overall negative for the “now.” However, there is some reason for optimism for the “now.”

Rodgers is not expecting to miss time; Rudolph looked good in relief

ESPN’s Adam Schefter characterized Rodgers’ injury as “a slight break”. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also reported that the team’s “initial belief is it’s nothing long term.“

Pelissero’s colleague, Ian Rapoport, had more insight into what’s going on. He suggested Rodgers believes he’s fine (no surprise there) and that more tests will be conducted.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to have tests this morning just to determine how long he’s going to miss with his injured wrist, IF he’s going to miss time. … Aaron Rodgers does have a tiny fracture in his left wrist, that is what the x-ray at the stadium revealed yesterday. … Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he will be back very soon. He has told more people close to him that he doesn’t want to miss a game. He is pushing to play in this game.”

From @GMFB: #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, dealing with a fracture in his left wrist, has not been ruled out for Sunday and is pushing to play; Plus, the NFL will review the Jalen Ramsey-Ja'Marr Chase punching/alleged spitting incident. pic.twitter.com/aMvfhNz9BF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2025

Rapoport added that because it’s his non-throwing hand, Rodgers could very well play as soon as next week. As long as he can grip the ball and receive the snap without fear of worsening the injury, he’ll be in there. But even if he does have to miss a game, there is room for optimism after Rudolph’s relief performance on Sunday.

Rudolph came in to a rousing ovation at Acrisure Stadium and really didn’t skip a beat. He led a 15-play field goal drive and a 12-play touchdown drive that he capped off with his first TD throw of the campaign. Cincinnati’s defense is the worst in the league, so of course, you take this with a pinch of salt. But Pittsburgh couldn’t have asked for much more than no punts and 12-for-16 for 127 yards and a TD pass.

Let’s not forget that next week’s opponent, the Chicago Bears, is also in the bottom 10 in total yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game. Definitely another unit against whom a backup like Rudolph could have success.