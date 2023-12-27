Eye Opening Justin Fields – Lamar Jackson Comparison Hints That Struggling Bears ‘Might Not’ Have a QB Problem

Justin Fields’ tenure with the Chicago Bears hangs in the balance amid criticism for the team’s struggles. Intriguingly, a recent stats comparison between him and Lamar Jackson has unveiled gripping similarities. However, on one hand, Lamar is enjoying focus with MVP talks and on the other hand, Fields is facing trade speculations, casting uncertainty on his future in Chicago.

These stats put up an X user Kevin Lapka reveal similarities between Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson. Fields boasts 29 touchdowns, 4,192 yards, 19 giveaways, and an 84.7 QB rating. In contrast, Jackson records 24 touchdowns, 4,449 yards, 15 giveaways, and a 94.3 QB rating. The disparity in team records, Ravens at 12-3 and Bears at 6-9, begs the question: why the stark contrast despite comparable individual performances?

The key difference lies in their offensive lines. Lamar benefits from the Ravens’ revamped offense under coordinator Todd Monken which boasts top-tier talent. In contrast, Justin Fields lacks the offensive support he needs. Many analysts themselves have expressed dissatisfaction with the offensive design, and even Field’s teammates have rallied for his retention. Somewhere, Justin’s potential has to be acknowledged despite offensive shortcomings.

The Bears struggle to secure wins despite Justin Fields’ impressive touchdown stats. If we sit back and observe game footage it reveals Fields lacks the support enjoyed by other quarterbacks. The issues may have stemmed from inconsistent offensive schemes or the offensive linemen being unable to withstand opposing defenses. However, centering the offense around the 24-year-old quarterback could be the key to elevating the Bears’ standings in the upcoming season.

Justin Fields Hints at Potential Trade Sparking Speculation About his Future with Bears

Justin Fields’ uncertain future with the Bears may be linked to their potential interest in drafting a top quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Notable prospects like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr, Drake Maye, and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels could be on the Bears’ radar as they contemplate building their franchise around a high draft pick.

The Bears’ playoff hopes hinge on a 2-0 finish however, it would not be affecting Justin Fields’ position as a popular trade candidate. Fields has been displaying promise, but he might be impacted as the Bears are set to possess the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers first-round pick from last year.

Justin Fields’ acknowledgment of a potential trade has stirred speculation about his future with the Bears. The likelihood of a trade looms, as he hinted at giving his all to Chicago. When evaluating potential destinations, it’s crucial to consider teams with uncertain quarterback situations and a lower chance of drafting a franchise savior early.

Justin Fields could join hands with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, or Denver Broncos after the 2023 season.

Let’s dive into more details. The Falcons lack a reliable quarterback duo in Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, despite having competitive pieces. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett’s struggles suggest a need for a new direction.

Moving on to the Saints, they face financial constraints with Derek Carr and could be stuck with him for another year. The New England Patriots disrupted their draft plans with a Christmas Day win and might consider trading for Fields if he aligns with their preferences. Lastly, Sean Payton could seek a fresh start with a younger quarterback, especially when he doesn’t align with Russell Wilson. They could explore a trade for Fields.