Tommy DeVito Strictly Asks Giants Social Media to Quit the “Italian Sh*t”

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is shown after he won the first game he started in the NFL, 10-7, against the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

After just five starts in the season, Tommy Devito has rapidly risen as a fan favorite for the New York Giants. Not just him, but his unique Italian style, also mimicked by his father and agent, gained quite a lot of attention during his come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers. Amidst the fame, DeVito doesn’t seem to be a fan of the social media initiatives for his team.

Recent reports from Giants Insider Wesley Steinberg reveal QB Tommy DeVito’s plea to the team’s social media manager. DeVito has recently sought to distance himself from shooting too much Italian content for his team, claiming he desires to concentrate on football. The breaking point came when he was approached to shoot a “Top 5 Sopranos Moments” video. Steinberg revealed:

“Giants QB Tommy DeVito recently told the teams social media manager to ‘quit it with all the Italian s**t, I just wanna play football’ before storming out. DeVito was approached to record a ‘Top 5 Sopranos Moments’ video which was the final straw before his outburst.”

This season for the New York Giants has been tough, but there’s a silver lining named Tommy DeVito, who entered the stage as an undrafted local talent. However, since he has secured multiple wins for the Giants, the social media team’s focus has been on his Italian persona.

Tommy DeVito Denies to Shoot More Italian Content

The Giants’ social media team is definitely cashing in on the QB’s viral persona. From an Italian food ranking video to video montages of his signature “Italian pinched finger” celebration, which the media coined “The DeVito,” Tommy has definitely a social media sensation. According to Steinberg, however, he does not seem interested in this side to being a QB and wants to focus on practice.

Tommy DeVito seemingly remains focused on team success, which is probably why he felt too overwhelmed with being used as a social media ambassador for the team. DeVito aims to stay true to himself amid rising fame and high expectations.

The undrafted rookie is indeed proving himself, outperforming most of his draft mates. As it stands, Tommy boasts more wins than NFL Draft 2022 No. 1 pick Bryce Young. He has showcased multiple times that he is a serious player and seemingly put his foot down at being forced to perform in front of the camera, and being pulled away from the field.