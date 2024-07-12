mobile app bar

“If That Was Brittany or Taylor Mic’d Up”: George Kittle’s Wife Reacting to Chiefs Win Provokes a Debate in NFL World

Yagya Bhargava
Published

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and his wife Claire Kittle before a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports.

Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ docu-series recently caught a raw moment from George Kittle’s wife, Claire, after the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As Mecole Hardman Jr. scored the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, cameras captured Claire’s frustration as she said “Alright, I gotta go. I’m not watching this sh*t,” and left the stands.

While Claire’s reaction didn’t draw much criticism, it sparked an interesting conversation among NFL fans. Many pointed out a perceived double standard in how the media and fans might have reacted if Taylor Swift or Brittany Mahomes had similar outbursts.

A Kansas City Royals crowd vision member noted on X,

Another fan chimed in by saying that Claire Kittle is absolutely entitled to leave “but let’s be real had Taylor or Britt said that into a hot mic while walking out it would have been a national maybe even world headline.” He suggested not many would have accepted that they’re disappointed and don’t want to watch the other team celebrate.

The discussion also sparked pushback from some fans who felt the comparison was unnecessary. One critic voiced their frustration, saying,

It’s definitely worth noting that Claire’s reaction was completely understandable. Losing a Super Bowl is heartbreaking for players and their loved ones. However, the discussion raises questions about why Swift and Brittany could have faced harsher criticism for similar behavior.

Some fans argued that Taylor Swift and Brittany would likely react differently, staying to support their partners. “They would have gone and stood next to Travis and Patrick and given them support and would never say what Claire did,” one fan suggested.

The debate highlighted the intense scrutiny that some high-profile NFL partners like Taylor and Brittany have to face each time they come to see Travis and Patrick play. Their presence at games has certainly been a major talking point throughout the season, sometimes even overshadowing on-field action.

Although it’s impossible to predict how Swift or Brittany would have reacted in a similar situation, the conversation reveals the complex dynamics of fame, sports, and public perception in today’s NFL landscape.

