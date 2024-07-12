“If That Was Brittany or Taylor Mic’d Up”: George Kittle’s Wife Reacting to Chiefs Win Provokes a Debate in NFL World

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and his wife Claire Kittle before a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports.

Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ docu-series recently caught a raw moment from George Kittle’s wife, Claire, after the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As Mecole Hardman Jr. scored the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, cameras captured Claire’s frustration as she said “Alright, I gotta go. I’m not watching this sh*t,” and left the stands.

While Claire’s reaction didn’t draw much criticism, it sparked an interesting conversation among NFL fans. Many pointed out a perceived double standard in how the media and fans might have reacted if Taylor Swift or Brittany Mahomes had similar outbursts.

A Kansas City Royals crowd vision member noted on X,

Nothing wrong with how George Kittle’s wife reacted right after the Mecole Hardman touchdown. Every wife/girlfriend would have done the same thing. But there is no doubt that if that was Brittany or Taylor mic’d up in that moment, Chiefs haters would have laughed and mocked it. pic.twitter.com/YHMdqXpyVM — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 10, 2024

Another fan chimed in by saying that Claire Kittle is absolutely entitled to leave “but let’s be real had Taylor or Britt said that into a hot mic while walking out it would have been a national maybe even world headline.” He suggested not many would have accepted that they’re disappointed and don’t want to watch the other team celebrate.

The discussion also sparked pushback from some fans who felt the comparison was unnecessary. One critic voiced their frustration, saying,

Yea I don’t think what she said was disrespectful. Honestly if my team had lost I also wouldn’t want to stick around and see the celebration. — Mary S (@MarySamp1) July 10, 2024

What? How are you inventing a way to be a victim in this? I have never seen a fan use a hypothetical to claim bias based on a video of them winning the Super Bowl. Unreal. — Hunter (@drafticipation) July 11, 2024

It’s definitely worth noting that Claire’s reaction was completely understandable. Losing a Super Bowl is heartbreaking for players and their loved ones. However, the discussion raises questions about why Swift and Brittany could have faced harsher criticism for similar behavior.

Some fans argued that Taylor Swift and Brittany would likely react differently, staying to support their partners. “They would have gone and stood next to Travis and Patrick and given them support and would never say what Claire did,” one fan suggested.

Taylor would have NEVER reacted that way – she would have stayed for Travis and supported the team — Finder of Lost Items (@LostItemsFound) July 10, 2024

That’s the thing though neither of the two would do that! — Shalamar (@shalamar_1) July 10, 2024

The debate highlighted the intense scrutiny that some high-profile NFL partners like Taylor and Brittany have to face each time they come to see Travis and Patrick play. Their presence at games has certainly been a major talking point throughout the season, sometimes even overshadowing on-field action.

Although it’s impossible to predict how Swift or Brittany would have reacted in a similar situation, the conversation reveals the complex dynamics of fame, sports, and public perception in today’s NFL landscape.