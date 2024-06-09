Analyst Sends ‘Kudos’ to 9 Teams Including Chiefs & Cowboys for Not Supporting Pride Month on Social Media

With June underway, a significant part of the NFL has begun celebrating Pride Month. However, there have been multiple teams that have abstained from acknowledging Pride. The most prominent among them have been the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, which caught the attention of Coach JB, who proudly applauded them for their decision.

During his recent episode of ‘The Coach JB Show,’ the host voiced out his disagreement with sports teams and leagues, celebrating pride. He alleged that these teams that were celebrating it were following a certain agenda that was most likely backed up by remuneration.

While he acknowledged that he harbors no ill will toward individuals from minority groups, those of different faiths, various gender identities, or those who are gay, Coach JB expressed a strong preference against imposing these beliefs on individuals who are not interested, especially children.

“Kudos to the nine teams that won’t buy in because here’s the issue I have: Smitty we’re promoting a month of June about gay pride. And I don’t care what you are like, I said: I’m not a gay basher. I really don’t give a f**k about what your denomination is, what your faith is, what your sex is. I have a problem when it comes to pushing it on other folks that aren’t interested in it or pushing it on other folks like kids,” Coach JB said.

JB also went on to express his issue with Black History Month. His logic was that there wasn’t any sense in celebrating a difference in race, considering they didn’t choose to be born as people of color. It made him somewhat sad.

He then compared Black History Month as well as Pride and spoke about how the origins of Pride, in his opinion, are ultimately based on the ‘choice’ of sexuality, when the former is not.

That being said, while JB had a rather controversial take on the celebrations of Pride, the true essence of this celebration comes not from its origins, but from what it represents to the members of the community.

The Significance Behind Pride Month

Pride Month is a one-month celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and how they’ve gone on to contribute to the world. People all across the world show their solidarity by creating an atmosphere of solidarity and education to ensure that the struggles of people in the LGBT community are acknowledged.

In terms of brands, businesses, and big leagues like the NFL partake in the celebration, often hosting events that are meant for members of this community. They have just one aim: to bring together people of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies and make their voices heard.

All in all, Pride Month is considered a beautiful display of tolerance all across the world. However, conflicting feelings among fans and several organizations make it a controversial month-long celebration.