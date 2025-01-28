Fact Check: Has the NFL Already Unveiled the Super Bowl LX Logo?

Claim: The Super Bowl LX logo has already been unveiled, even though this year’s big game has yet to take place. A simple image, featuring the Lombardi Trophy between the L and X, has already started making the rounds, even being shared by popular NFL news outlets like MLFootball.

This logo has since sparked an online debate about which teams will make it next year. Some conspiracy theorists even claim to have multiple sources of evidence suggesting the logo’s colors hint at the eventual matchup.

The blue color has led some netizens to suspect a Bills vs. Lions showdown. But we must consider all blue teams, meaning the Rams, Cowboys, Chargers, and Panthers are supposedly all in play. Imagine getting our hopes up for the former matchup, only to end up with Panthers vs. Chargers. What a curveball that would be.

Verdict: The logo is not official. The league has yet to release the actual design for the game.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the logo theory did not hold true last season. Yet, theorists continue to move the goalposts, claiming certain elements can mean something—though that wouldn’t be true, even if the logo were legitimate. It’s a fun and comedic way to analyze the Super Bowl, but it’s not a realistic analysis.

Source of the Rumor: It seems as though the design was a drawing by an artist named DevianArt, and it was posted in December of 2023. The creator wrote underneath the design, “A fun attempt to depict what a logo for Super Bowl 60 in Levi’s Stadium would look like.”

Conspiracy theories about the NFL have been circulating for years. From questionable penalty calls by referees to controversial events like “Deflategate,” fans who believe the league is a big sham have plenty of incidents to point to.

Fans of other sports have indulged in similar theories as well. The MLB had an actual cheating scandal in 2017 with the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, the NBA dealt with referee Tim Donaghy, who openly admitted that the league instructed him and other refs to influence game calls.

But the NFL has never really had any sort of massive cheating scandal. There was “Bountygate” with the Saints back in 2012, but that didn’t affect the actual score of any games. “Spygate” with the Pats might be the closest thing we’ve ever experienced to such a controversy. So naturally, the fans are left to decipher “micro” conspiracies like the logo theory.

It’ll be interesting to see what the league crafts for the design of the LX logo. The 60th-ever Super Bowl should have a new and sleek look to it to stand out from the rest. We’ll see what the league and their graphic designers cook up.