Analysts Suggest Lamar Jackson’s New Tactic To Run Faster Is Something Other Teams Need To Worry About

Lamar Jackson is leaving no stone unturned, making significant changes on his personal front, which has NFL pundits buzzing with excitement. It seems he has really taken the Chiefs loss to his heart. And plans to alter his ways if that means gaining an edge.

One notable change in Jackson’s approach is his recent weight loss. Over the past two years, Lamar Jackson has shed 25 pounds, transitioning from 230 pounds in 2022 to 205 pounds currently. This significant weight loss is expected to enhance Jackson’s agility and speed on the field, making him even more difficult as a dual-threat opponent for rival teams.

“The scariest thing in the NFL is a faster Lamar Jackson playing quarterback in an offense that’s spread out and wide open. He should have run more in the playoff game,” claimed Marcus Spears on NFL Live on ESPN.

Meanwhile, the show’s host added,

“If you lose that weight a little bit, you slim down and you’re faster, and you’re Lamar Jackson, good luck to defenses throughout the AFC.”

Analysts have taken note of Jackson’s transformation, recognizing the potential impact it could have on his performance. His improved mobility and ability to evade tackles could outweigh many risks. Moreover, Jackson’s lighter physique aligns with the evolving dynamics of the Ravens’ offense.

With a changing passing attack under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson will have a more spread-out and wide-open offensive scheme. As analysts contemplate the implications of Jackson’s weight loss, there is consensus that opposing teams should be wary of facing a faster and more agile Lamar Jackson in 2024.

Lamar Jackson and His Weight Loss Threaten the NFL World

Fresh off his second MVP season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s weight loss has become a topic of intrigue. After shedding 25 pounds over the past two years, Jackson now weighs in at 205 pounds, a significant drop from his previous 230 pounds.

Interestingly, the last time Jackson weighed 205 pounds, he clinched the Heisman Trophy with his exceptional talent and athleticism. Now, as he returns to this weight, teams across the NFL have reason to worry about facing a leaner and more agile Jackson on the field.

Analysts, including ‘ProFootballTalk’ host Mike Florio, have highlighted the advantages of Lamar Jackson’s weight loss. Not only does it enhance his mobility and speed, but it also reduces the risk of injuries that plagued him in the past.

Despite concerns about the potential impact of further weight loss, Lamar Jackson’s track record suggests that his performance will only improve with his lighter frame.

Reflecting on the Ravens’ previous season, which ended in a disappointing AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson has been vocal about his frustration with the team’s offensive performance. However, this setback has only fueled the Ravens’ determination to bounce back stronger in the upcoming season.

As the Chiefs aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Ravens are poised to emerge as contenders for the championship title. With Lamar Jackson leading the charge, the Ravens’ offense will see better days, bringing more fun and intrigue to the football field for the fans.