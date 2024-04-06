Dallas Fan Skip Bayless Admits CJ Stroud’s Texans Are a Better Team Than Dak Prescott’s Cowboys

In recent memory, there hasn’t been anyone in the media industry other than Skip Bayless who consistently sang the praises of the Cowboys. This year, however, the ‘Undisputed’ host seems to hold a different take on America’s Team. Everyone remembers his banter session after the team’s double-digit loss against the Packers in the playoffs — Skip threw every piece of Cowboys apparel he could find into the trash, even labeling them, “gutless, heartless, playoff frauds.” And now, the sportscaster is claiming that the CJ Stroud-led Texans are a better team than his beloved Cowboys.

As reported by MLFootball, Skip Bayless on Undisputed, claimed: “The Texans as we speak right now as is are better, I’ll just say their a little better than the Dallas Cowboys.” His co-host, Keyshawn Johnson, didn’t let this opportunity go in vain and quipped, “A lot better (than the Cowboys).“

Skip backed up his claims by noting that the club has lost not only their reliable center, Tyler Biadasz to the Commanders but also RB Tony Pollards to the Titans. The Cowboys even lost their Pro Bowler linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch, who, at the age of 28, decided to hang up his cleats.

The sportscaster believes that the team will face a significant dilemma as they can no longer fill these gaping holes in the free agency market. They will now have to fully depend on the draft, which poses an additional challenge, as rookies may struggle to adapt to new positions in the big league.

Skip Bayless Shares His Thoughts on the Cowboys’ and Texans’ Transactions

Skip also shed light on star cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, who has yet to finalize a deal with the team. But rumor has it: the Panthers are inches away from sweeping him off his feet. Aside from the defensive side of the ball, the team also lost Tyron Smith, who has recently agreed to a one-year deal with the NY Jets, making their offensive front not to be messed with in the AFC conference.

The ‘Undisputed’ host feels the same way about his beloved team, but at the same time, the Houston Texans moved mountains for their rookie CJ Stroud, who led his team to the playoffs in his debut season without a not-so-explosive roster. Now, he has 9-year-veteran Stefon Diggs in the receiving room and former Bengals star Joe Mixon in the running back corps.

The Texans have also retained veteran tight end Dalton Schultz, who will further bolster the offensive side of the ball. Wideout Noah Brown and CB Desmond King have agreed to stay around as well.