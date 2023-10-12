“Delete Those”: Eli Manning Yet Again Trolls Peyton Manning by Sharing His Personal Voice Notes on ManningCast

Peyton and Eli Manning are famous for taking humorous jibes at one another on ‘ManningCast’. This is exactly what has made their show flourish. In a recent episode, Eli Manning decided to share his and Peyton’s voice notes which tickled the fans more than ever.

Advertisement

In the same podcast episode which gifted fans so many memorable moments, Eli Manning also took a dig at his brother Peyton’s forehead, bearing a massive cutout of his face. The brotherly dig was made by the duo in front of guests like Jimmy Kimmel, which added layers of amusement.

Eli and Peyton Reflect on the Latter’s Hilarious Take on Jordan Love

The dynamic duo of Eli and Peyton Manning had their audience in stitches during ESPN ‘ManningCast’. In an amusing segment, Eli attempted to provide a voice memo from Peyton Manning, providing a review of Jordan Love from the Green Bay Packers. However, the memo took a hilariously unexpected turn as it completely consisted of a cracked voice and unsuccessful attempts at completing the words.

Advertisement

The recording left the listeners bursting into laughter as it ended with a ‘There’s that’ before both brothers erupted into laughter. Peyton appeared amused at the voice note himself and utters, “Delete those.”

The duo enjoys much limelight as they make fun of each other making their show a fan favorite. Also, their refreshing take on football after having quit the field is often sought-after by the fans and followers.

Eli Manning Shares His Thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel’s Interesting Question

During a light-hearted conversation, Jimmy Kimmel put up a question asking which of the two brothers loved the other more. In this instance, Peyton took the opportunity to praise Eli for being an older brother who looked out for him. However, Eli recounted entertainingly that he was abused by Peyton Manning, painting a vivid picture to the audience.

“Jimmy, in the middle of summer, I’m 12 years old. He made me go run routes for him, and he threw so hard, I had bruises running up and down my arms,” said Eli facing Kimmel and turned to Peyton, adding, “You abused me. You physically and emotionally abused me.”

Advertisement

Peyton just had one thing to say to Eli in response, defending himself with a witted premise. He says that he wanted his brother to be prepared for the New York Giants since his formative years. “I prepared you for New York,” said Peyton. In reply to the discussion, Eli Manning flashed a giant cutout of Peyton’s face making jokes about his large forehead. Peyton took it all in good humor that he wished Eli got revenge for the childhood trauma hopefully.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OmahaProd/status/1711565421109776841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The amusing exchange between the Manning brothers offers fans a glimpse into the inside of their relationship. This helps being set in a playful word war especially available on the ManningCast. Moreover, the comedic twists of the show and the revelations, make the show such a hit amongst the viewers.