Fans Suggest Arch Manning to Transfer Out of Texas After Starting QB News Takes the Internet by Storm

December 02, 2023: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks off the field after the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA, College League, USA college football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20231202_zma_c04_203 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

The Manning name carries a lot of weight in the NFL world. After Eli and Peyton’s retirement, fans once again found hope in their nephew, Arch Manning, who spent his debut season with the Texas Longhorns as a third-string quarterback. Although he got to step foot in the gridiron only twice last season, Arch still dominated in projecting NIL earnings from lucrative deals left and right, which intensified the hype even more, and fans cannot help but wonder if he can live up to the hype or the ‘Manning’ name.

Advertisement

As it turns out, fans might need to wait another year if they are hoping to see Manning take on the starting role. As per recent reports, the star Longhorns prospect will not be competing for the starting job for next season, revealed head coach Steve Sarkisian. “Quinn’s our starter,” Sarkisian said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1755356609998434419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This development has raised quite a few eyebrows. Fans likely still have it in their heads when Manning tallied 2-for-3 for 30 yards in his scoring drive during the blowout win against Texas Tech last year, and they are excited to see that action once again. Under MLFootball’s post, there are more than a few football enthusiasts, who are either manifesting a transfer or requesting it. Take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRealLastTake/status/1755356662238507239?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Evan83452919/status/1755359864451461570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/juandonovan/status/1755634612418613468?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, a few were also quick to state the obvious

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KJFantasySports/status/1755367288050692566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Z_DubSq/status/1755357475170029752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So the question remains: Why did the Longhorns decide to sit Manning out for another season when the football community is dying to see him grace the field?

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Is QB1 Over Arch Manning

All hell broke loose when Quinn Ewers announced that he was bypassing the 2024 NFL draft and returning as the third-year starter for the Longhorns — a program that he helped reach the playoffs last season after a not-so-impressive debut season in 2022. He threw for 3,479 yards and tallied 22 touchdowns and five rushing scores.

Moreover, he etched his name in the history books last season as a sophomore — leading his side to the Big 12 Championship in the program’s final year in the conference. They will enter the SEC this year. Ewers also excelled in the Sugar Bowl against the Huskies, throwing 28-for-43 for 318 yards, a touchdown, and no turnovers.

So, is it so surprising that the management is choosing Ewers over Manning, who’s yet to prove his worth as a standout QB?

Head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed in his recent presser that Quinn hasn’t yet reached his full potential and will flourish even more in the upcoming season. He also acknowledged the program’s fortunate position with Arch on their roster, who already possesses unbeatable leadership skills. Furthermore, he also expressed confidence in his bright future in Texas, as per the Statesman. He said,

“I think Arch has got an extremely bright future. We’re very fortunate to have him on our roster. He’s got great leadership skills, got a great skill set.“

So let’s discuss if this complicates Manning’s future with the Longhorns. As it turns out, the young prodigy isn’t looking elsewhere. Just at the end of last year, Arch stressed that he is rather focused on developing with the team he’s currently part of and he hasn’t even given a second thought about transferring. He also wishes to help the program in any way he can; therefore, it’s safe to say that Manning isn’t going anywhere yet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/InsideTexas/status/1741120460027236496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, if he changes his mind, the next transfer window opens on April 15 for a 15-day period.