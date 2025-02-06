Meagan Goode Tells Cam Newton How ‘Mom & God’ Helped Her Battle Through All Hardships

Meagan Goode reveals to Cam Newton how her relationship with her mother and her faith in God helped her not fall into the trappings of childhood fame. Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Meagan Good isn’t just an actress; she’s a presence. From the moment she stepped onto the screen as a child in the ’90s, her career has been a slow-burn masterpiece, unfolding like a well-written novel.

She saw her fame catapulted with her role in the film Eve’s Bayou (1997) and then went on to become an even bigger star after starring in the films Deliver Us from Eva (2003), Roll Bounce (2005), and Stomp the Yard (2007).

Goode started acting really young—she was 13 when she was cast in her first film Friday (1995). And as we all know, the life of a child actor isn’t always as glamorous as it looks. However, Goode was spared some of the anguish of being a child actor due to her close relationship with her mother and God.

The actress openly discussed the challenges of growing up in the entertainment industry with Cam Newton on his YouTube Channel. She revealed how her relationship with her mother and faith in God served as anchors, preventing her from being consumed by the potential pitfalls of early fame.

“My mom asked me hard questions and created a safe space for hard conversations…she was always in the background but always close to me…My relationship with God and my mom saved me a lot because it was my parameter, it was the basis that I built things on, it was how I was made.”

In her own words, Goode’s career has been a “slow burn,” that allowed her to mature and experience life at her own pace. She credits this slower trajectory with teaching her humility:

“Every part of the journey has taught me to not believe my own hype and to not play myself that way and to understand that if this becomes your identity at some point you will crash and burn.”

Despite facing racism and being told she wasn’t “pretty enough” for her chosen career, Good maintained her self-confidence. This resilience, she revealed, was due to her strong support system and faith.

Having a career that didn’t instantly throw her into the throes of stardom and let her develop over time, coupled with a strong relationship with her mother and her faith, let Goode have a normal and healthy relationship with her fame—a privilege that only a few celebrities are granted.