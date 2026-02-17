Andrew Whitworth Suggests Bengals Have the Perfect Opportunity to Bolster Their Defense With Blockbuster Move

Isn’t it crazy that the Cincinnati Bengals last made the playoffs in 2022? And we’re talking about a team that has Joe Burrow at quarterback, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at receiver, and Trey Hendrickson leading the secondary. So, what gives? And what should change? The majority are saying the defense is the culprit.

Cinci’s defense finished 30th in the league in points allowed last year, at 28.9 per game. The newly hired DC, Al Golden, has yet to show his magic, as his side of the ball also ranked 31st in total yards allowed per game last year, at 380.9.

Hendrickson, too, saw a season with hampered stats after getting injured in the middle of the season. It was Jordan Battle, Myles Murphy, and Demetrius Knight Jr., who rose to the occasion, but the team ended the year with a 6-11 record, just one win more than the bottom-dwelling Cleveland Browns for the AFC North division.

And that’s why former team legend Andrew Whitworth, who was a two-time Pro Bowler with the team and a first-team All-Pro, thinks that Cinci’s defense needs much change before the 2026 season. He even floated a trade idea with conference rival LV Raiders for their star defensive end.

“I think this is a pretty easy one. Defense would be a great place to start,” said Whitworth after being asked what position he’d bolster as the Bengals’ GM.

The former offensive lineman added that the team must look for a veteran like Demario Davis if he’s available this offseason. But more than that, Whitworth had praise for Maxx Crosby, adding that the Raiders DE would be a tone-setter in the building for the young guys if the Bengals are willing to give up some capital and sign him.

“Going after a guy like Demario Davis as soon as he’s available. Trading for Maxx Crosby, something that could be, man, needing picks, and that’d be a lot of capital to figure out how to get that worked out. But that’d be the young guy, tone setter, the example for your defense every single day,” Whitworth noted, adding,

“You got some D-linemen there that are young guys, who you want to play better? Put one of the hardest playing, best guys that any young D-linemen can follow in the world with Maxx Crosby around them. Pay him the money, spend the draft picks, the 10th pick, send it if you have to, put the example in the room… My biggest prediction – Go get Maxx Crosby at all costs.”

The Bengals will have to give up more than their 10th overall pick of the 2026 draft to get Crosby’s services. Perhaps they give up Shemar Stewart to the Raiders to sweeten the deal and still keep the 10th overall pick. Highly unlikely, but why not? We’ve seen crazier trades in this league over the years.

The Bengals will have to act fast for this trade to happen. The fanbase would be grateful too if Crosby is signed by the team. They’re expecting some splurging this offseason. Players on the team, including Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, recently talked about getting Crosby to Cincinnati as well.

Many things are lining up, and now it’s up to the Raiders and the DE to decide whether a divorce is bound to happen.