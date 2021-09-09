“Andy Dalton looking fresh”: NFL fans have hilarious reactions to Ed Sheeran performing live ahead of Bucs vs Cowboys season opener

The 2021 NFL season kicks off with a concert that is headlined by Ed Sheeran. The fans clearly aren’t in favor of the decision and have been making fun of it.

The 2021 NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys facing the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady against the back-in-action Dak Prescott is one of the most exciting match-ups of the entire season, and fans are being treated with it as the very first game.

However, something that fans are not overly excited about, is the concert that is going to happen before the game itself. The NFL announced recently through social media, that singer Ed Sheeran was going to be headlining the concert. Ed Sheeran is, without a question, talented. But he isn’t someone who makes music that will inspire fans for an upcoming football season.

Nothing against Ed sheeran but he isn’t exactly a football music guy. Way to set the tone https://t.co/pzuQTpSlnc — Sam Zalar (@SamZalar) September 7, 2021

The NFL has done this before. They once had the band Train perform at their concert. Safe to say, no fans were riled up for the season listening to them.

Fans jokingly compare Ed Sheeran to Andy Dalton

The NFL put out a goofy-looking image of Ed Sheeran as the announcement for the concert. Fans took no time to make fun of his look. This fan even compared him to Andy Dalton, considering how both of them have red hair. Hilarious.

Andy Dalton looking fresh https://t.co/Ev9UVD8a4l — Tim Condra (@TimCondra) September 7, 2021

i love this photo cause it makes it look like Ed Sheeran is the QB of the Chicago Bears or something https://t.co/SKmcZIeH6H — Kev 👩🏼‍🌾 (@fuzzyblulights) September 7, 2021

An exciting season lies ahead of the not-so-exciting concert

The Ed Sheeran announcement might have disappointed fans, but the NFL season will surely not. There are numerous storylines that we will witness play out throughout the season. After months of anticipation, fans are going to be on the edge of their seats.

Will Brady win his seventh ring? Does Patrick Mahomes exact his revenge? Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers be able to work through their differences? These are some of the countless questions that will be answered throughout an exciting season of football.

The NFL is back, and there are multiple teams vying for the top spot. It is going to be a roller-coaster of emotions for the players and fans and the anticipation is through the roof. Not much time is left before our patience is rewarded. Let the games begin!

