After Getting Just 3 Targets At the Super Bowl LVIII, Does George Kittle Want a Change in That Strategy?

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle did not shine as brightly at the Super Bowl as many 49ers fans expected him to. His participation in the offense was limited to just three targets by Brock Purdy and a whole lot of blocking. But it seems the veteran TE has no interest in changing that strategy.

The big burdens of the offense were majorly shouldered by RB Christian McCaffrey, who was making high-octane plays throughout the game. But when Dan Patrick wondered if he would want to get more receptions during such games, Kittle did not sound game.

“If you watch every single game this entire year, there’s games where I had 15 targets and there’s a game I had one target,” Kittle said. “That’s just kind of the way our offense goes. And you know why I would fully love five to eight targets a game, there’s just games that’s not going to happen. So I just try to contribute in other ways like I have my entire career.”

Although he did not seem fond of the idea since his offense is not built that way, but he certainly expressed times that he would passionately want the ball in his hands. However, since he has watched his team succeed without him getting many targets, he has simply accepted his role as a more passive TE.

But someone who is definitely not a passive TE is Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, who played a pivotal role in securing that second consecutive Lombardi. Despite being rivals, however, there is no animosity between the two star tight ends.

George Kittle Reveals Travis Kelce is a Gentleman Even as a Rival

With the Tight End University meeting on 17th through 19th June, George Kittle is excited to meet with the other TEs of the league, including Travis Kelce.

However, when asked if Kelce has ever tried to rub it in his face after the Super Bowl wins, George Kittle plainly denied it. He exclaimed how good of a rival Kelce is.

“Travis and me are good friends,” he added. “I never gotten any type of animosity from Travis. He’s been nothing but a great friend. Great sportsmanship.”

When asked if he would tease Travis if the roles were reversed, Kittle claimed he was not a big sh*t talker and that he’s, “all for good vibes.”

Although every bit of the rivalry is in good spirits, the second Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs would have certainly been a big bite in the back for the Niners. And now that Brock Purdy has taken his time to go through the full offseason training, the 49ers would be a must watch franchise for next season.