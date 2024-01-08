Colin Cowherd Continues His Rant on the Dolphins After Josh Allen Snatches AFC East Title From Miami in Season Finale

Colin Cowherd’s ongoing gripe with the Miami Dolphins this season persists despite them making it to the playoffs. The host of ‘The Herd’ had earlier criticized the Dolphins, suggesting they aren’t prepared to take on teams with a higher winning percentage. Following the Buffalo Bills’ victory over Miami in an AFC East title showdown led by Josh Allen, Cowherd repeated his doubts about the team once again.

Despite a dominant run by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, Josh Allen and co. pulled off two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and snatching the AFC East title. The Dolphins were ahead all along this season until the Week 17 loss against the Ravens and then next week against the Bills, which cost them their division title, and now they have to play the postseason on the road.

Cowherd’s take on Miami’s loss to the Bills was quite intense. Cowherd compared Tom Brady, who was previously linked to potentially buying the Dolphins, and his belief that Josh Allen now owns the team after the recent victory. Cowherd stated,

“Miami been whining all year that I don’t respect them. You know how Brady was going to own a part of the dolphins, Josh Allen does.”

He talked about Tua’s style of managing the game, pointing out how he has been inconsistent against strong opponents. He also showered praise on Allen and labeled it a ‘joke’ that the Bills QB didn’t make it to the Pro Bowl, despite leading the 2023 season with 44 combined passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns.

Moreover, Colin sees Josh Allen as a different quarterback and compares his playing style with that of former NFL QB John Elway. Elway was known for his daring throws and bold moves, which Cowherd thinks the Bills QB embodies well, making him stand out from other quarterbacks in the league.

Josh Allen and the Bills Took Home the Win in the 4th Quarter

The Bills snatched their season finale from the Dolphins at the very end. The Dolphins held a comfortable lead over the Bills for the initial three quarters, heading into the final stretch with a 14-7 advantage.

However, Deonte Hartys’s 95-yard punt return touchdown was a game-changer for the Bills, following which Tyler Bass scored a field goal to tie the game at 14-14. With over seven minutes left in the game, Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox, who scored the final touchdown of the game, thus taking the lead from the Dolphins by seven points.

With the second straight loss, Miami dropped to second place in the AFC East and will now face the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf in the Wild Card Round. Moreover, the Bills will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first playoff game on Sunday at home.