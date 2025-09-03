Andy Reid Reveals Taylor Swift Cooked Her Viral “Pop-Tarts” Recipe for Chiefs’ O-Linemen

Taylor Swift’s effort to gel in Travis Kelce’s world has taken her from cheering in the stands to celebrating on the field with the tight end after big wins. And according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the pop star has gone the extra mile to win over her fiancé’s teammates too.

That’s right, Swift, a global icon and phenomenon, earned goodwill with Kelce’s offensive line by baking them Pop-Tarts. It’s a pretty sweet way to introduce yourself and make some new friends.

Reid, for his part, sounded impressed by the gesture.

“You know, she cooked the O-Linemen some Pop-Tarts, and it was over at that time,” Reid joked via Sirius XM NFL Radio. “When you go for the O-Line, and you take care of the O-Line, then you’re everybody’s friend. So, she’s got a great feel for things.”

That word “feel” is one Reid kept coming back to. He also shared that Swift has allowed Kelce to be himself when she’s around him behind the scenes, which he really appreciates. After all, some celebrities of her status might act like they’re bigger than their significant others. But Swift has shown a genuine interest in Kelce and his job, without getting in the way.

Regardless, the Pop-Tarts revelation is what really piqued our curiosity. It’s such a unique treat that seems like a pain to make. And after doing some digging to find Swift’s recipe, we can confirm that they require a ton of ingredients.

First off, a Pop-Tart consists of three parts: the dough, the jam, and the glaze. For the dough, you’ll need 6 ounces of room-temperature cream cheese, ½ cup of room-temperature unsalted butter, 2 tablespoons of milk or heavy cream, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt, 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar, 2 cups of all-purpose flour, and 1 egg. Yes, that’s just the dough.

Then, for the jam, you’ll need 2 cups of chopped fresh or frozen berries, 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, 1-2 tablespoons of water, a splash of lemon or lime juice, and 1 tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon of water.

Finally, for the glaze, it takes 1 cup of powdered sugar, ¼ cup of milk or heavy cream, 1-2 teaspoons of lemon or lime juice, and colorful sprinkles. But we won’t get into how to make it all, as it’s an arduous process that takes some time.

In case you didn’t know, Swift has always been a fan of baking. In 2014, her chai cookie recipe went viral on Tumblr and is still recreated to this day. So, it’s not surprising to hear that she has other recipes in her personal cookbook. She actually got the Pop-Tart recipe from the NY Times.

On top of Pop-Tarts and chai cookies, Swift is also known for her homemade cinnamon rolls. She once baked the treat as a pre-game meal for Kelce and some of his other friends, including Cleveland legend Bernie Kosar, showing that she has a range of skills when it comes to baking.