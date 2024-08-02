Patrick Mahomes & Emily Mayfield React as Brittany Mahomes Revisits SI Swimsuit Photoshoot

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes recently made her debut as a model in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In her appearance for the 2024 SI Swimsuit edition on May 17, she looked stunning in bold red bikinis, monokinis, and one-pieces.

Now, three months after her debut, Brittany is revisiting the memorable photoshoot in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize through some photos on Instagram, and hubby Patrick, as always, remains her biggest fan.

In the caption, Brittany, who is currently pregnant with her third child, wrote:

Patrick responded with heart-eye emojis for the stunning visuals of his wife. Emily Mayfield, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield also complemented Brittany with fire emojis and hinted how she has truly raised the temperature with her fiery SI Swimsuit Issue photos.

Former Good Morning Football host, Kay Adams also chimed in writing, “HOTTEST.”

During a chat with Sports Illustrated, Brittany shared her appreciation mentioning her rookie feature saying, “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

This isn’t Brittany’s first time in front of the camera. Last year in November, she was part of a SKIMS holiday campaign alongside her husband and their two kids.

Brittany and Skims’ 2023 Christmas campaign

Last November, the Chiefs star QB and his wife, along with their two kids, son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, and daughter Sterling Skye stepped into the spotlight as the faces of the Kim Kardashians’ SKIMS holiday campaign.

The family of four exuded holiday spirit in a photoshoot that perfectly captured the essence of “family togetherness and festive fun.” Decked out in cozy SKIMS outfits from the brand’s holiday collection, they posed playfully with oversized gifts and cuddly red teddy bears

In a press release, the two-time NFL MVP shared his thrill about their SKIMS feature and said, “This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort, and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

That said, the family of four is soon going to be a family of five. Although the due date has been kept under wraps, NFL fans can expect the baby girl’s arrival to be in December or January since Brittany is currently in her first trimester.