Andy Reid Reveals How Chiefs Players Came Up With ‘Tom and Jerry’ Play in the Vegas Super Bowl

Andy Reid may have been the mastermind behind the Chiefs’ winning plays, but the credit for the game-sealing moment in the Las Vegas Super Bowl belongs to his players. The trick play, colloquially known as ‘Tom and Jerry,’ made a huge difference for the team, as it successfully fooled the 49ers’ defense, arguably the best secondary in the NFL.

During his recent appearance on ‘Sidekicks Conversations,’ Reid confirmed this and gave credit to his players for the game-clinching play. While speaking to Mike Sievert, he said,

“The last play that we ran in the Super Bowl, but the players came up with that. And they go down — we call it the laboratory and they come up with some bizarre things.”

Reid also mentioned that while the players often try out new things, he has a strong hold on what kind of plays are being used on the field. “I’ve got 51% of the vote,” he quipped.

Coach Reid employs an interesting style of collaborative effort. He makes sure that the players contribute to what kind of plays happen on the field, and the Tom and Jerry play is a brilliant example of how successful Reid’s approach can be. Interestingly, however, the Tom and Jerry play bore some resemblance to an old-fashioned corn-dog play.

The Andy Reid-Approved Tom and Jerry Play

The Tom and Jerry play was the one that ended up winning the Chiefs their fourth Super Bowl. Given how it worked out on the field, fans speculated that it closely resembled the corn dog motion, which incidentally was responsible for the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVII.

However, Reid likened the Tom and Jerry play to the cousin of the corn dog motion. The iconic play did come in handy. Just before they secured the game-winning points, Mahomes was even heard calling it out.

The Tom and Jerry play effectively tricked the 49ers’ defense, allowing Mecole Hardman from the Chiefs to have a clear path to the end zone. Meanwhile, two of the 49ers’ defenders followed Travis Kelce as he feinted towards a corner route.

While trick plays aren’t uncommon, Reid had some brilliant genius behind pulling a trick like Tom and Jerry at such a crucial point in the game. Moreover, it showcases the kind of faith he has in his team, as he decided to let them run a play they had developed.

That said, Reid’s gutsy play-picking as well as his faith in his team paid off in the best way possible. It only remains to be seen what Reid has up his sleeve for the upcoming season.