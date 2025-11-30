mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders Pays Subtle Tribute to His Dad Deion’s Era With the 49ers With His Pregame Outfit

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Shedeur and Deion Sanders

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Shedeur Sanders just arrived at his first-ever home game for the Cleveland Browns, and he did it in style. The QB wore an all-black outfit paired with his dad Deion’s signature shoes. With a backwards cap and some sunglasses, it was a slick look that should keep the rookie confident heading into the Sunday game.

First, let’s talk about the fit. The all-black sweatsuit was a casual choice for a man about to make the biggest start of his career. But, of course, the apparel was pure Shedeur, featuring images of his face on both the jacket and the sweatpants.

What really caught our attention, though, was Shedeur’s shoes. He donned the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2s in red and gold. They were his father Deion’s most iconic shoes from his single, but historic, season with the 49ers in 1994. These multi-sport sneakers perfectly matched the personality of the young phenom at the time.

It seems like Shedeur is trying to spark some Prime Time magic ahead of his big game today. At 3-8, the Browns’ season is mostly lost. But they can still play spoiler for some contenders down the stretch and shake up the playoff picture. Technically, they’re still in the playoff hunt, though they would need a lot of luck to make it there.

First up is the San Francisco 49ers, an 8-4 team that has overperformed so far, especially given the number of injuries to key players. If the Browns and Shedeur could hand them a loss today, it would put the Niners at 8-5 and at the mercy of other teams in the playoff hunt behind them. Like the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers.

We’ll see if the rookie QB can get it done. If he’s got one thing right in preparing for the matchup, he heeded his dad’s classic advice: “Look good, feel good, play good.” It’ll be fun to see how he performs today.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these