Mike Tomlin Points to Daniel Jones’ Lack of Weapons Outside Saquon Barkley as Reason for Giants’ Struggles

Daniel Jones has found new life in Indianapolis. And Mike Tomlin has taken notice. After years of scrutiny and inconsistency with the New York Giants, Jones is suddenly putting together an MVP-caliber season with the Indianapolis Colts. Through eight games, he’s completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,062 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He’s also added four rushing scores while leading the Colts to a 7–1 record, the best in the AFC.

It’s a resurgence few saw coming. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, speaking earlier this week, believes there’s a clear reason why Jones is thriving: environment.

“We talk a lot about this NFL of second-chance quarterbacks. We’ve seen it with guys like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and even Geno Smith when he went through that. This is a guy who seems to be on that path, too.”

Tomlin noted that many quarterbacks don’t immediately thrive in such circumstances. However, those who are mentally strong often show their true potential once placed in stable situations.

“I just think Daniel Jones is the latest guy to display that,” Tomlin said. “He’s doing a really nice job of taking care of the ball and making good decisions. They’ve got an established receiving corps, a dynamic young tight end from Penn State, and a solid running game. It was just plug and play for him — a really good setup. Outside of Saquon, he didn’t have any of that when he was drafted into the Giants’ circumstances,” Tomlin said, highlighting Jones’ struggles with the Giants and how it changed with the Steelers.

Tomlin also praised the Colts’ offensive balance, crediting both Jonathan Taylor and head coach Shane Steichen’s system for creating the ideal conditions for Jones’ success.

“It depends on how their run game is going,” Tomlin told Steelers.com. “If their running game is rolling and on schedule, they minimize his exposure to the defense. They change the launch point, run quick games… So the real catalyst in attacking Daniel Jones is first and foremost working to minimize Jonathan Taylor — because when he’s rolling, they don’t punt.”

The numbers back him up. The Colts lead the league in total offense, averaging 385.3 yards and 33.8 points per game, with 32 total touchdowns. They also rank sixth in both rushing (134.4 YPG) and passing yards (250.9 YPG). Perhaps most surprisingly, the team has punted only 12 times in seven games, the fewest in NFL history through this point in a season.

Unfortunately for Tomlin, his own defense is trending in the opposite direction. The Steelers currently rank 30th in total yards allowed (386.0 per game) and have surrendered 273.3 passing yards per game, their worst mark in decades. They’ve allowed 30 points in back-to-back contests, and their pass defense has slipped to last in the NFL following a rough outing against Green Bay.

Still, as Pittsburgh prepares to face the league’s most efficient offense, Tomlin’s optimism will be tested more than ever.