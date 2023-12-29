Russell Wilson Acknowledges Tweets Slamming Denver Broncos’ QB Decision

Sean Payton benched Russell Wilson, to ignite a spark in the team that last saw its prime in 2015. The step to reignite the team that has slid to 7-8 now, wasn’t just a simple move. Reportedly, a final decision from Payton has come to light on Wilson’s future in the franchise, which includes Jarrett Stidham stepping up as the starter QB. People are not happy with this decision, and neither is Russell Wilson.

Tweets slamming the Denver Broncos for choosing Stidham as their quarterback with just two games to go flooded the internet. Intercepting the moment, Wilson broke his silence by reacting to the news via a tweet.“God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next,” wrote Wilson, instilling hopes in himself and his fans.

He also liked the fan tweets that blamed the shamed decision from the Denver Broncos.

To add more perspective, a long story precedes Payton’s decision to bench Wilson and choose Stidham over him. Per Jordan Schultz, the 35-year-old quarterback was threatened to remove his injury guarantees from the $242 million contract or risk getting benched. However, after a long brawl, the team chose to stick with Wilson, who boasts the second-highest passer rating in the NFL.

Rumors suggest a lot of turmoil within the Denver unit, some of which the fans have seen for themselves. From Payton’s explosion at Wilson on the sidelines to the rumors of a hand twisting being afoot, the situation looks dire in Denver for Wilson. So has he already played his last game for the Broncos?

If the franchise were to part ways with him, either through a release or trade, they would incur massive dead money charges. The decision will lead to an adverse effect on their salary cap for subsequent seasons. With only six picks in the April draft and lacking a second-rounder, the Broncos may have no other option but to let Wilson take the helmet. Seeking an alternative is likely to be more uncomfortable than keeping him on. However, his benching raises another question whose answer might be found in the contract adjustment drama.

Why bench Wilson with two games left in the season?

The Denver Broncos’ side of the story was revealed by Sean Payton in a press conference. He gave his reassurance to the Broncos fans, saying that all he was interested in was ‘winning’. However, he revealed no particular details on the situation, only shedding light on his displeasure with the offense as he said,

“I can’t replace the entire offensive line. I can’t bring in 5 new receivers.”

The Denver Broncos are 2nd in the NFC West with an abysmal 7-8 record. Their playoff hopes have evaporated into thin air. Wilson who has one of NFL’s top 10 touchdown passes, will receive an additional $37 million if he fails to pass a physical examination in March. This might be a strategic move to protect themselves from financial burdens. With their playoff hopes all but evaporated, the Broncos seem to be trying to protect Wilson from injuries, lest it triggers the additional injury payout.

This move seems to point to the fans that the rumors about Russ being benched because he refused to adjust his contract for injury guarantees are in fact true. If the reports are to be believed, it suggests a QB and the management at odds. If the Broncos choose not to depart with Russ, it could spell disaster for them for yet another season. What will it be? A broken locker room or a massive payout?