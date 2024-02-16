Internet Gets Rattled After 49ers Fire Coach After Losing the Super Bowl

Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason has kicked off for the San Francisco 49ers following a tough 25-22 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. With this heartbreaking loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s Super Bowl record falls to 0-2, both losses coming at the hands of the Chiefs. Despite the disappointment, the 49ers wasted no time in gearing up for the upcoming season and recently made a bold move within their coaching staff.

While the Chiefs celebrated their victory at the parade on Wednesday, the 49ers’ head coach announced the firing of the team’s defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks. After just one season with the 49ers, during which he led them to the Super Bowl, Wilks will now be seeking employment elsewhere. Kyle Shanahan in press conference stated,

“It was a really tough decision. It says nothing about Steve as a man or a football coach. He was exactly what we wanted as a man. He’s a great football coach. But just where we are and where we are going as football team from a scheme standpoint and things like it, looking through it all throughout the year and these last few days, I felt pretty strongly this was what was best for our organization.”

The NFL community was surprised by the news and struggled to believe that one of the league’s top coaches had been dismissed so abruptly. Fans took to criticizing the decision, arguing that the team’s loss in the Super Bowl couldn’t be solely attributed to defensive issues.

Wilks boasts an impressive record as a three-time NFC champion, achieving victory with the Bears (2006), Panthers (2015), and the 49ers (2023). However, despite these accomplishments, he has faced defeat in all three Super Bowl appearances.

In the 2023 season, the 49ers showcased considerable defensive prowess, ranking third in points allowed per game (17.5), tied for fifth in takeaways (28), and eighth in total yards allowed per game (303.9). However, their postseason performance saw challenges, with the 49ers averaging 149.3 rushing yards per game and allowing a 50 percent conversion rate on third down.

Steve Wilks and Bill Belichick Left Without Teams for Upcoming Season

Steve Wilks served as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 season. Wilks joined the San Francisco 49ers last season to replace DeMeco Ryans, who moved on to become head coach of the Houston Texans. Now, after just one season, the 49ers are once again in search of a new defensive leader as they remain dissatisfied with their performance.

This decision has left two highly respected coaches without a team for the upcoming season: Steve Wilks and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. While Wilks boasts recent Super Bowl appearances, Bill Belichick holds an impressive record with six Super Bowl wins as head coach of the Patriots.

Despite his recent dismissal, Wilks may still be on the radar for teams seeking defensive coordinators, though most coaching vacancies have already been filled. Surprisingly, Bill Belichick has not been offered a new role by any NFL team, despite his exceptional talent and experience. With all head coach positions now filled, it may be time for Belichick to consider retirement or explore other roles within an NFL franchise.