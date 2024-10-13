Angel Reese Shows Support for Jayden Daniels Despite Rooting for the Ravens

The Washington Commanders played an exceptional game this weekend, but it was the Ravens who outperformed them, winning the matchup with a score of 30-23 and successfully ending Washington’s 4-game winning streak. And as it turns out, WNBA star Angel Reese is quite happy with the outcome.

Taking to Instagram, the power forward flaunted her Ravens colors while attending the game. She did, however, don the No. 5, which was a nod to her support for Jayden Daniels, who has donned that number since his days with the LSU Tigers.

The Chicago Sky star also shared a brief video of her and Regina Jackson, Daniels’ mother, and captioned it with, “I’m here for the Ravens of course but we here for 5.”

Angel and Jayden Daniel’s mom pic.twitter.com/ODUz9LZzkt — Maya (@bbwatch1850) October 13, 2024

Notably, Reese is a Baltimore fan through and through and has actively voiced her support for the franchise in the past. Born in Maryland, this isn’t the first time Reese has attended a Ravens game.

The WNBA sensation was present at M&T Stadium during the Ravens’ fixture against the Buffalo Bills, and she might just be a lucky charm, as the men in purple have won both games she’s attended. However, this Sunday bout might have been her favorite.

Reese hypes up the Ravens-Commanders showdown

There is no doubt about the fact that a huge swarm of crowd would show up to one of the biggest games of the season, with both teams being in their best shape.

It was a showdown of the best two dual-threat quarterbacks, which promised to be loud and exciting, keeping fans at the edge of their seats. Not so surprisingly, that’s exactly how the showdown unfolded.

Reese mentioned the DMV in her tweet, referring to the area that encompasses Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, and she tried her best to capture the fever within the stadium by tweeting, “it feel like a DMV super bowl out here,” along with a crying emoji, a purple heart emoji, and a yellow heart emoji.

That said, the next two weeks will have Reese crossing her fingers one too many times, as her Ravens are set to lock horns against the Buccaneers and the Browns, both on the road.