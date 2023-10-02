“I’ll Never Understand Media”: Micah Parsons Rips 2x Super Bowl Champion For Trying to Bait Chris Jones Into Tearing Down Zach Wilson’s Reputation

Despite suffering a close defeat, Zach Wilson had a special night at MetLife Stadium delivering a performance that impressed a lot of people, including Micah Parsons. As expected, there were numerous media interactions about the Jets and Zach Wilson, and even Chiefs’ Chris Jones was asked to comment about the young NY quarterback after the contest. However, the nature of one particular post game conversation was disliked by Micah Parsons as Rodney Harrison tried to tear down Zach Wilson’s reputation.

In Chris Jones’ post-game interview uploaded on NFLonNBC, with 2x Super Bowl Champion Rodney Harrison, Parsons was stunned to see the expert’s stance. Rodney tried to carve a negative narrative around Zach Wilson. In fact, several NFL fans opined that Harrison, in the interview, was clearly seen trying to bait the Chiefs DT into soiling Wilson, only in vain.

Rodney Harrison Accused of Trying to Twist Narratives about Zach Wilson

In a recent post game interview uploaded on NFL on NBC’s Youtube channel, the defensive lineman Chris Jones shared his thoughts on the performance of the young quarterback, Zach Wilson. Replying to Rodney Harrison’s question about Wilson’s performance, Chris Jones said,

“Honestly, we knew it was going to be a battle. But he is continuing to get better week in and week out. He is continuing to lead week in and week out.”

However, Rodney Harrison initially hinted at critiquing Wilson’s play by calling him names and then pacified the conversation by adding that the QB’s performance was better than expected on the day. “Watching that tape, man, you got to look at this dude and say ‘Oh he is garbage-like, we should really tear him apart’. But tonight he came on and played extremely well,” Rodney said.

Jones, in his reply took the high road, refusing to criticize the emerging quarterback and in fact drawing attention to his positives. “People tend to forget, that he’s a first-round quarterback, overall he’s number two. That kid is special you know. I’m not the one to bash a kid. I think it’s important to give the guy respect,” Jones said. Moreover, Chris Jones emphasized that New York Jets QB Zach Wilson deserved respect and refrained from the critical conversation.

Micah Parsons Calls Out NBC’s Rodney Harrison After Awkward Chris Jones Interview

The entire conversation around Wilson with Chris Jones didn’t sit right with Micah Parsons, who wasn’t a part of the conversation but tweeted the clip, expressing his frustration. Additionally, he threw light on the fact that the media’s focus is on undermining Wilson. He wrote,

Broo honestly, I’ll never understand media!! This platform should been a moment to praise the chiefs and they win!! This guy is trying to completely trying to tear Zach Wilson down !! I don’t get it!! I honestly hope Zach proves a lot of these people wrong!

The post-game interview and optimistic stances from Chris Jones as well as Micah Parsons emphasize Zach Wilson’s true potential. They called out Rodney for using harsh words, highlighting the need for supportive narratives for young players to grow.