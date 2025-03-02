mobile app bar

“Another Weapon for Jayden Daniels”: Deebo Samuel’s Breakup with the 49ers Leaves Commanders Fans Elated

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deebo Samuel and Jayden Daniels

Deebo Samuel and Jayden Daniels. Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

Last February, Deebo Samuel admitted he had a “hard conversation” with Kyle Shanahan about leaving the 49ers. It was a tough decision, considering his low production and his “relationship” with the coach. However, the writing was on the wall.

Now, a month later, the Washington Commanders traded for the 49ers star receiver in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who broke the news, emphasized how this trade provides a safety net for the Commanders.

“A major, major move for Washington. Of course, we know they have been trying to add weapons around Jayden Daniels, and they are in their window now. They’ve got a quarterback on a cheap deal. They could take on some money, and of course, they are due to pay Deebo Samuel $20M in salary. And obviously, Adam Peters, the general manager for Washington, knows Deebo well—he had him in San Francisco,” Rapoport explained.

Notably, Rapoport is right about two key aspects here. First, by adding solid support for Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have strengthened their offense. Second, Peters’ familiarity with Deebo makes the transition smoother. This is significant, considering Deebo played with the 49ers since 2019.

As a result, the Deebo trade excited Commanders’ fans. Many of them reacted on X (formerly Twitter), explaining why the move is great news for Washington after an impressive 2024 season.

One Commanders fan pointed out that the trade makes their offense even stronger.

Considering Deebo’s experience, this fan said it was indeed a low-risk move.

Another fan just couldn’t contain his excitement for Jayden.

Meanwhile, fans also expressed confidence about the big-three for the next season.

In a nutshell, the Commanders fans were jubilant. On the other hand, several 49ers fans questioned whether a fifth-round pick was a fair return for their team. This was especially relevant given San Francisco’s injury-plagued season last year.

Additionally, Deebo Samuel recorded 51 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games in 2024. So, there were two sides to the Deebo trade. But, financially, the trade provides relief for the 49ers and could even help them pay Brock Purdy his due.

As a result of this trade, Washington is taking on the remainder of Deebo Samuel’s contract, covering his full $17.55 million salary for next season. Meanwhile, Samuel will count for over $31 million in dead money against the 49ers’ salary cap in 2025.

“I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team,” Deebo told ESPN’s Adam Schefter last month. Indeed, Deebo ultimately moved on from the 49ers in the most unexpected manner.

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these