“Another Weapon for Jayden Daniels”: Deebo Samuel’s Breakup with the 49ers Leaves Commanders Fans Elated

Last February, Deebo Samuel admitted he had a “hard conversation” with Kyle Shanahan about leaving the 49ers. It was a tough decision, considering his low production and his “relationship” with the coach. However, the writing was on the wall.

Now, a month later, the Washington Commanders traded for the 49ers star receiver in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who broke the news, emphasized how this trade provides a safety net for the Commanders.

“A major, major move for Washington. Of course, we know they have been trying to add weapons around Jayden Daniels, and they are in their window now. They’ve got a quarterback on a cheap deal. They could take on some money, and of course, they are due to pay Deebo Samuel $20M in salary. And obviously, Adam Peters, the general manager for Washington, knows Deebo well—he had him in San Francisco,” Rapoport explained.

Notably, Rapoport is right about two key aspects here. First, by adding solid support for Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have strengthened their offense. Second, Peters’ familiarity with Deebo makes the transition smoother. This is significant, considering Deebo played with the 49ers since 2019.

As a result, the Deebo trade excited Commanders’ fans. Many of them reacted on X (formerly Twitter), explaining why the move is great news for Washington after an impressive 2024 season.

One Commanders fan pointed out that the trade makes their offense even stronger.

Another weapon for Jayden Daniels — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) March 1, 2025

Considering Deebo’s experience, this fan said it was indeed a low-risk move.

Low risk for Commanders, 49ers dumping salary. — Adam (@RMEChief) March 1, 2025

Another fan just couldn’t contain his excitement for Jayden.

Jayden Daniels 📈 Deebo needs a change of scenery. Everyone wins here — Mitch Carl 🍩 (@DFSnDONUTS) March 1, 2025

Meanwhile, fans also expressed confidence about the big-three for the next season.

Who is stopping this Big 3 next season? pic.twitter.com/xfpb66LvJe — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 1, 2025

In a nutshell, the Commanders fans were jubilant. On the other hand, several 49ers fans questioned whether a fifth-round pick was a fair return for their team. This was especially relevant given San Francisco’s injury-plagued season last year.

Additionally, Deebo Samuel recorded 51 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games in 2024. So, there were two sides to the Deebo trade. But, financially, the trade provides relief for the 49ers and could even help them pay Brock Purdy his due.

As a result of this trade, Washington is taking on the remainder of Deebo Samuel’s contract, covering his full $17.55 million salary for next season. Meanwhile, Samuel will count for over $31 million in dead money against the 49ers’ salary cap in 2025.

“I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team,” Deebo told ESPN’s Adam Schefter last month. Indeed, Deebo ultimately moved on from the 49ers in the most unexpected manner.