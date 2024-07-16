NFL Beast Micah Parsons Gets Brutally Manhandled by Lineman From Middle School

In his three-year stint, Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has already established himself as one of the biggest threats the league has ever seen. Three Pro Bowl nods, two First-Team All-Pro honors, and the DROY award speak for themselves. However, all those accolades came crashing down when Parsons encountered a middle schooler on the field at his second annual Lions Den Football Camp.

Advertisement

The nine-second video, which has since gone viral, captures Parsons snapping the ball to his young teammate and then attempting to block the said middle schooler (featuring an impressive frame) from getting through. But the star linebacker stood no chance. Parsons was quite literally pancaked, struggling to hold his ground. See for yourselves:

We do need DT help pic.twitter.com/pmOuQW4KiJ — MartinTalkCowboys (@DAK_4_MVP) July 14, 2024

Football legends like Tom Brady have even admitted that Parsons is the one threat to watch out for when taking the field. Right before the Cowboys defeated the Raiders last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was captured on the sidelines, shooting the breeze with Jerry Jones and others.

However, when Parsons approached the former QB, quipping, “He owes me, he owes me,” Brady replied, “I don’t owe you anything. You hit me too much. I don’t owe you sh*t.”

This is the impression Parsons has left when facing his opponents, even if it was against the greatest to ever do it. Therefore, it was no surprise that football fans were taken aback by the star linebacker getting manhandled by a middle schooler.

Fans Are in Awe of the Middle Schooler Who Outmatched Parsons

As soon as the brief video surfaced online, fans flocked to the comment section to share their two cents. While some asserted that the kid would be heading to Alabama very soon, others were impressed by his physical prowess. A few also couldn’t believe that the boy was just a middle schooler, joking that Jerry Jones should give him a call. See for yourselves:

Not the Pancake by the guy that didn’t even do is SATs yet — ⭐️Tonystickerz⭐️ (@Tstickerz_) July 14, 2024

Man’s got bricks for feet — Tomkillsjerry (@Tomkillsjerry) July 15, 2024

And? Your point? We need DT help. Big kid. Just have to get around the labor laws. — ✭ Lacy ✭ (@FBCowboysQueen) July 14, 2024

tell jerry get on the phone with him NOW — tayy (@itsroca) July 14, 2024

If a middle schooler can impress someone like Micah Parsons and the NFL world, he clearly has serious potential. Yet, it remains to be seen how he will maintain his athletic prowess against the top dogs.

That said, Parsons’ second annual Lions Den Football Camp in his hometown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was a resounding success. Kids aged 6 to 16 attended the camp, which aimed to show them they too can achieve big things. Importantly, everyone in attendance enjoyed complimentary meals.