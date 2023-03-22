What happened to Cam Newton? Cam Newton’s Auburn Pro Day takeaways

HomeSearch

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 22/03/2023

Former Auburn quarterback and NFL MVP Cam Newton runs a drill during Auburn Tigers Pro Day at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Cam Newton is making NFL headlines once more, and this time, things are more interesting than ever. Newton’s pushing for yet another NFL comeback in a more unique than ever manner.

The former Panthers and Patriots quarterback didn’t play all of last year, but he firmly believes he can make it back to the NFL. A video of the former MVP went viral when he announced to the NFL world that he would be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day.

Many people already believe that Newton’s well and truly out of the league, but some of his throws at Auburn’s Pro Day might have said otherwise.

Where is Cam Newton playing in 2023?

As far as the tape goes, it definitely looks like Newton’s still got a cannon of an arm. He pulled off some very impressive throws, and he did so in different angles.

However, Newton did have his moments where he looked rusty too.

All told, a single throwing session isn’t nearly enough to see if Newton is ready to play football again. Newton’s been out of the league for about a year and a half now, and he definitely wasn’t lighting defenses up when he was in the league.

Newton is still unsigned for 2023, and unless a team wants a solid third string or maybe a backup option, it looks like Newton will stay without a team.

What happened to Cam Newton?

Newton was a former MVP and a Super Bowl-level quarterback at one point in his career. He was setting rushing records for a quarterback, and he looked like the NFL’s next-best superstar.

Newton’s size made him a difficult man to bring down, and he had the speed to be an elite dual-threat quarterback. However, injuries caught up to him, and he wasn’t able to play the same way he used to.

He had a brief career revive in New England, but that quickly died when the Pats drafted Mac Jones and thrust him into the starting role. Things don’t look good for Cam right now, and the expectation isn’t too great for him either.

